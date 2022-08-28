The Vilonia Eagles could not keep pace with the Hot Springs Trojans as they dropped a 47-39 decision in the season opener Friday night at Hot Springs.
Hot Springs jumped out to a 13-0 lead before the Eagles finally got on the board. Kainon Shaw scored on an 8-yard run with 6:23 left in the first quarter. The extra point made the score 13-7.
Hot Springs pushed the lead to 20-7 with 3:19 left in the first quarter. Vilonia cut the deficit to 20-13 with 16 seconds left in the first quarter. Richard Schultz scored on a 1-yard run.
The last 10 seconds of the second quarter produced some fireworks. Hot Springs scored at touchdown on 31-yard pass with 10 seconds left to take a 27-13 lead. Vilonia’s Eli Mosier returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half. Hot
Springs led 27-19 at halftime.
Vilonia got to within two at 27-25 on the first possession of the second half. Wesley McKissack threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jack Vines with 10:30 left in the third quarter. Hot Springs pushed its lead back to 34-25 with 9:38 left in the third quarter.
Vilonia pulled to within two at 34-32 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from McKissack to Mosier with 5 minutes left in the third quarter.
Hot Springs led 40-32 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. The Trojans scored again early in the fourth quarter to lead 47-32.
Vilonia drove deep into Hot Springs territory but turned the ball over downs with 5:39 left in the game.
The Eagles finally got the ball back with 2:37 left. They drove 66 yards in less than a minute when McKissack threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Mosier with 1:54 left in the game.
The Eagles tried an onside kick, but Hot Springs recovered then ran out the clock.
McKissack completed 26 of 39 passes for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns. Vines caught 8 passes for 131 yards and a score. Mosier caught 6 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. Shaw led the Eagles with 45 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Vilonia coach Todd Langrell said that 19 or 20 players were playing their first varsity action ever Friday night.
“They were wide-eyed, and the communication wasn’t the best,” Langrell said. “We’ve got got do a better job of communicating. Give credit to Hot Springs. They had some guys who could go run and catch. We knew that was going to be an issue. They had a lot of team speed.”
Langrell said his team needs to be in better condition going forward.
“I think we’ve just got to execute better,” he said. “Conditioning was a huge factor. It was hot and muggy. It wore on us a little more than it did them. We played slow. That is one thing we’ve got to take care of.”
The Eagles will try to bounce back this Friday when they host the Greenbrier Panthers. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Phillip Weaver Stadium.
