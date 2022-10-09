BEEBE — The Vilonia Eagles are now 2-2 in the 5A-Central after beating a much-improved Beebe Badgers team 17-14 Friday night at Bro Erwin Stadium.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 2-4 overall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
BEEBE — The Vilonia Eagles are now 2-2 in the 5A-Central after beating a much-improved Beebe Badgers team 17-14 Friday night at Bro Erwin Stadium.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 2-4 overall.
After a scoreless first quarter, Vilonia took a 3-0 lead with nine minutes left in the second quarter when Isak Newman kicked a 25-yard field goal.
Beebe took a 7-3 lead when Jayden Smith scored on an 18-yard run with 4:29 left in the first half.
Vilonia reclaimed the lead at 10-3 when quarterback Wesley McKissack scored on a three-yard run with 2:13 left in the first half. Newman kicked the extra point.
Beebe answered quickly when Brayden Sanders returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown with 1:56 left in the first half. The Badgers led 14-10 at halftime.
Vilonia reclaimed the lead for good early in the second half. McKissack hit Cadien Gipson with a four-yard touchdown pass with 7:32 left in the third quarter. Newman’s extra point made the score 17-14.
McKissack completed 28 of 44 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 38 yards on eight carries. Jack Vines caught 12 passes for 122 yards.
Vilonia coach Todd Langrell said it was a big win for his team.
“Each win, this time of year, sets the stage for the playoffs,” he said. “After the start that we had, we really felt like we could go 5-0 the last five games. That was our opportunity to go 1-0. It was big.”
The Eagles host Watson Chapel this Friday at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium. The Wildcats are 1-5 overall and 0-4 in league play. They have lost five consecutive games after beating Texarkana in the season opener.
Two weeks ago, Watson Chapel lost to Morrilton 38-20 in their last game.
“They are very athletic,” Langrell said. “I think they are young, but very athletic. I think their record doesn’t indicate how good they are. We’ve go to be able to tackle in space, and we’ve just got to throw and catch.
“That’s our identity now. We’re throwing the ball. We’ve got to take what they give us and don’t try to do too much.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.