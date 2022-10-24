The Vilonia Eagles came out on top in a road test against the White Hall Bulldogs. The Eagles won with a final score of 37-17.
Vilonia received the ball to start the game and returned the kick to near midfield. Just a couple plays later, Wesley McKissack would find Jack Vines on a 38-yard touchdown pass to give Vilonia the 7-0 lead.
Looking to respond, White Hall picked up a first down and reached Vilonia territory on a 20-yard pass. However, the Bulldogs would turn the ball over on downs. Vilonia would get the ball back but would be forced to punt.
Vilonia’s defense would come up big as Skyler Cole picked off the Bulldogs near midfield and returned it for seven yards. The interception would lead to a field goal to push the Vilonia lead to 10 at the beginning of the second quarter.
White Hall would find the end zone on their next possession via a 64-yard touchdown run to cut the Vilonia lead to 10-7. A 25-yard pass on 3rd and long would set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Vines.
The Bulldogs would then punt on their next possession Vilonia almost found the end zone again but would fumble the ball into the end zone for a touchback.On the last possession of the first half, White Hall would use a 30-yard pass to set up a field goal to make the Vilonia lead 17-10 at the half.
Vines would get the scoring underway in the second half with a 66-yard punt return to put the Eagles up 24-10 early in the second half. Both defenses would then step up to lead to back-to-back punts for each team.
It would not be until the fourth quarter that either team would rob the end zone again. The Eagles would drive the length of the field en route to their next score. Vines would take a direct snap and throw the ball to Lance McNew for a 15-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. This score extended the Vilonia lead to 31-10.
White Hall would come back with their own drive and score one a two-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 31-17. Vilonia would score once more on a 14-yard touchdown run by McNew to extend their lead to 37-17. The extra point was no good.
Jack Vines had 4 rushes 50 yards and two touchdowns. Vines also added a touchdown pass as well as a punt return for a touchdown.
Vilonia returns home to face Maumelle at home next Friday.
