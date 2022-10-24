The Vilonia Eagles came out on top in a road test against the White Hall Bulldogs. The Eagles won with a final score of 37-17.

Vilonia received the ball to start the game and returned the kick to near midfield. Just a couple plays later, Wesley McKissack would find Jack Vines on a 38-yard touchdown pass to give Vilonia the 7-0 lead.

