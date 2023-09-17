VILONIA — It was not a good offensive night for the Vilonia Eagles.
Vilonia fell to 0-4 on the season in a 35-6 loss to the Pine Bluff Zebras on Friday night at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium.
The Eagles threw three first-half interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns as Pine Bluff built a 28-0 halftime lead.
“We’ve got to find an indentity on offense,” Vilonia coach Todd Langrell said. “We’ve got to cut those turnovers down. They play at a different speed than what we’ve playing at right now.
“We’re not good enough at this time to overcome those turnovers, especially if they lead to direct points for your opponent.”
Vilonia had several chances to score in the first half — the best of which came late in the first quarter, early I the second quarter. The Eagles moved the ball from their 39 to the Pine Bluff 20. Then the Zebras intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to make the score 21-0.
Vilonia’s lone touchdown came on a one-yard run by Cadien Gipson with two minutes left in the game. The extra point was no good.
Vilonia is idle this week before hosting Joe T. Robinson on Sept. 29.
“We’re always searching about what is the best thing for Vilonia offensively,” Langrell said. “We’ll have a plan. It all comes back to fundamentals, how you react to adversity. We’re going to keep working.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
