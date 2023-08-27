For the first time since 2019, the Conway Christian Eagles are victors over the Quitman Bulldogs.
Conway Christian jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead then fended off several Quitman challenges to win 20-13 on Friday night at Mission Field.
“It’s always nice to start off 1-0,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “Honestly, we haven’t done it a lot, even when we were good a few years back. I’ve always scheduled non-conference games like this to have some competition right off the bat. I think it helps us focus a little bit more during fall practices. If we have a tough game right off the bat, they lock in a little bit more. I like to see kind of where we’re at. So, I don’t schedule non-conference games for wins like some do. I do it in preparation for conference play.”
Trailing 12-0, Quitman did not go away. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 12-7 on a four-yard run by quarterback Ethan Thurman with 7:30 left in the third quarter. Madison Harneck kicked the extra point.
Conway Christian’s next possession ended on an interception by Quitman’s Ayden Thomas. The Bulldogs the drove the ball inside the Conway Christian 10.
Thurman then attempted a pass that was intercepted by Conway Christian’s Bryce Keathley, who returned the ball 99 yards for a touchdown with 3:15 left in the third quarter. Brady Domokos scored the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 20-7 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Quitman returned the favor.
Quitman’s Kyler Like stopped Domokos on a short run inside the Quitman 10. Quitman’s Jordan Moore-Payne stripped the ball from Domokos and rumbled 92 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter. The extra point was no good, leaving the score at 20-13.
Quitman had several chances to tie or take the lead with the final coming with less than two minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs at their own 48.
After two timeouts on short running plays, Domokos picked up a first down on the ground to seal the victory.
Conway Christian quarterback Xander Stone completed 15 of 24 passes for 127 yards in his first high school game. He started in place of first-team quarterback Jeryn Thomas, who is nursing a leg injury.
“I thought Xander played really well,” Kramer said. “He made a couple of checks at the line. He made a couple of really good decisions.”
Aaron Lovelace led the Eagles with 139 yards rushing on 23 carries. Domokos had 107 yards on 13 carries. Deagan Meeks had five receptions for 71 yards.
Defensively, Bryce Keathley had three interceptions, including the pick six in the second half.
For Quitman, Moore-Payne completed 9 of 23 passes for 118 yards. Greyson Ealy caught four passes for 53 yards. Oakley Smith caught seven passes for 110 yards. Eli Hartman led Quitman with 57 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Conway Christian took a 6-0 lead with 8:24 left in the first quarter on a 43-yard run by Domokos. The play came after Stone mishandled a snap, which resulted in a 15-yard loss.
The Eagles pushed their lead to 12-0 on a five-yard run by Lovelace with 9:55 left in the first half. The touchdown was the result of an 11-play, 85-yard drive following Quitman turning the ball over on downs at the Conway Christian 15.
Conway Christian hosts Baptist Prep this Friday. Quitman hosts Hector in the home opener. Both kickoffs are set to take place at 7 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.