The Conway Christian Eagles improved to 3-0 with a 20-0 win over Atkins on Friday night.
“It’s obviously nice to start 3-0,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “We seem to be getting a little better. I thought Xander Stone played really well. He made some really good decisions. He’s coming around.”
Stone, a sophomore, was 12 for 19 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown of 18 yards to Brady Domokos. Stone also scored a rushing touchdown while playing in place of injured starter Jeryn Thomas, who has not played this season.
“I think we’re finally figuring some stuff out without a couple of starters,” Kramer said. “We’ll see this week. Dierks is really good. They beat Gurdon on Friday night. That will be a test. They are pretty physical up front.
“We’ll have to do a good job up front, running the ball and establishing that and not putting ourselves into situations where we have to throw the ball down the field.”
Aaron Lovelace led the Eagles with 85 yards rushing on 24 carries. Domokos had 66 yards on 10 carries. Miles Dickinson led the Eagles with five receptions for 47 yards.
Hudson Welch also scored a touchdown on a four-yard run.
Defensively, the Eagles had two interceptions — one each by Bryce Keathley and Thomas Lee.
