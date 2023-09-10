The Conway Christian Eagles improved to 3-0 with a 20-0 win over Atkins on Friday night.

“It’s obviously nice to start 3-0,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “We seem to be getting a little better. I thought Xander Stone played really well. He made some really good decisions. He’s coming around.”

