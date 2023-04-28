VILONIA — The Vilonia Eagles and Lady Eagles dominated the 5A-Central track and field championships Thursday at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium.
The Lady Eagles finished with 315.5 points. Little Rock Christian was a distant second at 82.5 points.
The Eagles won the boys title with 257.5 points. Beebe was second at 148.5 points.
Lady Eagles coach John Steward said he was proud of his team, especially for qualifying athletes for the state meet in 16 of 18 events.
“Words can’t properly describe how proud I am of these girls,” Steward said. “They are a special group. Scoring 315 points is insane. That goes to show the work they have put in with Coach Craun, Coach Stout, Coach Stephens and Coach Cain.
“This is the first time I have been a part of a team that qualified in that many events.”
The Class 5A state track meet is next Thursday at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy.
Vilonia scored all the points in the pole vault. Mia Fortson won the event with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches. Carly Eary was second at 7 feet. Kayleigh Thompson was third at 7 feet. Abby Stout was fourth at 6-6.
Vilonia’s Gracie Denton won the discus with a throw of 90 feet, 7 inches. LaNaya McLaughlin was second at 87-3. Mac Belote was fourth at 83-3. Lily Johnson was fifth at 83-2.
Vilonia’s Haven Buck was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-5. Jada Young was sixth at 15-2. Abby Wertz was seventh at 14-5.
Denton won the shot with a throw of 33 feet, 2.5 inches. Alex Duff was second at 29-11.75. Belote was third at 29-1.5. McLaughlin was fifth at 28-8.75.
Vilonia’s Emily Shannon was third in the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, 5.25 inches. Young was fourth at 32-2.25. Buck was sixth at 31-10.75. Lula Stephens was seventh at 31-3.25.
Lexy Heston was second in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 9 inches. Young was fourth at 4-7. Blake Barker tied for sixth at 4-7.
Vilonia won the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:57.70. The Lady Eagles also won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:47.88.
Young finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.80 seconds. Heston was third at 16.80 seconds. Rowan Lynlee was fourth at 17.50. Olivia Cates was fifth at 18.30.
Young was seventh in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.41 seconds.
Vilonia’s Isabelle Spiller won the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:49.29. Emma Taylor was third at 6:04.54. Betty Marroquin was fourth at 6:07.65. Ashley Wagner was fifth at 6:11.62.
Vilonia finished third in the 400–meter relay with a time of 52.93 seconds.
Buck finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time 1:00.91. Sydney Huff was third at 1:01.68. Abby Wertz was sixth at 1:04.99. Shannon was seventh at 1:05.
Young won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.04 seconds. Heston was second at 50.03. Olvia Cates was fourth at 52.11. Haylea Ball was seventh at 56.03.
Vilonia’s Kaci Buck won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.65. Spiller was second at 2:30.88. Sophie Havens was third at 2:32.66. Taylor was fifth at 2:39.88.
Vilonia’s Haven Buck was sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.02 seconds. Huff was eighth at 28.22.
Vilonia’s Sadie Havens won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13.23.64. Ashley Wagner was second at 13:43.77. Grace Wagner was third at 14.01.51. Sophie Havens was fifth at 15:10.09.
Vilonia won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:12.60.
Vilonia boys coach Michael Stout was also proud of his team's performance.
"I am very proud of this team," he said. "They went through a lot of adversity this year but stepped up for each other when it counted.
"They are a true class act and family."
The Eagles qualified athletes for the state meet in 17 of 18 events with 17 athletes qualifying to run in state.
In boys results, Vilonia’s Dalton Ellis won the shot with a throw of 46 feet, 5 inches. Bo Steward was third at 41-2.75. Gabe Schichtl was fifth at 39-10. Drake Cauthen was sixth at 39-9.5.
Vilonia’s Ayden Graham was third in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 4 inches. Cade Smithhart was fourth at 40-9.25. Colton Christian was fifth at 40-8.5.
Smithhart was second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Lincoln Harrison was third at 5-8. Jonah Bell tied for eighth at 5-6.
Ellis won the discus with a throw of 140 feet, 5 inches. Steward was third at 129-4. Charlie Thomas was fifth at 114-2. Cauthen was seventh at 111-11.
Vilonia’s Lance McNew was second in the high jump with a height of 14 feet, 8 inches. Cameron Frank was sixth at 9-5. Lucas Power was seventh at 8-5.
Graham won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3.5 inches. Smithhart was third at 20-8.
Vilonia won the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 8:13.60. The Eagles were second in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:30.90.
Vilonia’s Matthew Benzing won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.80 seconds. Landon Jackson was second at 16.38. Will Alexander was third at 17.65.
Heath Niece was second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.17 seconds.
Vilonia’s Cole Finley won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 25.70 seconds. Logan Kelley was fifth at 4:41.79. Chandler Gordy was sixth at 4:48.17. Camden Stacy eighth at 4:59.69.
Vilonia won the 400-meter relay with a time of 43.71 seconds.
Vilonia’s Jones White was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.56 seconds. Smithhart was sixth at 52.52.
Jackson won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.18 seconds. Will Alexander was sixth at 45.52.
Vilonia’s Caleb Hogue won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.04. Jonah Bell was fourth at 2:04.68. Hunter Jones was fifth at 2:07.29. Finley was sixth at 2:08.05.
Niece was fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.26 seconds. Lance McNew was seventh at 23.80.
Finley won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:16.43. Kelley was fifth at 10:34.73. Gordy was sixth at 10:37.89.
Vilonia won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:25.61.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
