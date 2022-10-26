It’s been a long time since 2018 for the Conway Christian Eagles football team.
That was the last time the Eagles made the playoffs, finishing 10-3 and winning a conference championship.
Conway Christian has already qualified for the 2022 Class 2A playoffs, but the Eagles have bigger aspirations as they host the Bigelow Panthers in what is essentially the 2A-1 conference title game Friday night.
Both teams are 4-0 in league play, and the winner will have home-field advantage throughout the Class 2A playoffs.
“If I’m being honest, I had hoped we would [be playing for a conference title],” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “I told the boys after the game Friday [40-0 win over Mountainburg], that we are kind of a year ahead of schedule. We thought we’d get into this year and compete, learn the offense and learn the defense. Try to get a third or fourth seed and try to get into the playoffs. Basically, get the ball rolling a little bit. A chance to play Friday against Bigelow is exciting. Just being in that situation is fun. It will be a learning experience for us. There is no substitute for experience.
“Bigelow has been there the last few years, and we haven’t. We’ll see how we handle it. I think we’ll handle it really well. They’ve taken every other challenge and handled it very maturely. I don’t anticipate that changing. It will be fun.”
The Panthers’ lone loss came to Centerpoint, 12-8, on Sept. 16.
Kramer said his defense must be sound against Bigelow.
“Right now, in conference, Bigelow is first in points scored, and we’re in second,” Kramer said. “But we are first in points against at 7.5, and they are in second at a little over 10 a game. If you look at that side, it’s pretty balanced. I think our defense has to play well and make plays that they’ve been making.
“Offensively, we just have to be efficient. We’ve juggled some guys around, receiver-wise, just trying to create some mismatches. That’s going to be a lot harder to do against Bigelow.”
Bigelow coach Luke Starks said he’s expecting a great game Friday night.
“It’s going to be exciting, for sure,” he said. “They’ve been down the last couple of years. The conference is more fun and more competitive when they are having a good year. I always enjoy this game a lot because it’s so close. It’s become a friendly rivalry. For it to come down to a conference championship, it should be a fun environment, and everyone should be excited.”
Kramer said the environment Friday night should be electric.
“I think there will be a slew of people there,” he said. “It should be fun. Hopefully, it’s a good game.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.