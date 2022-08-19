The Vilonia Eagles “kicked” off the 2022 football season with a scrimmage game with Bald Knob on Tuesday at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium.
Vilonia coach Todd Langrell said things went well for his team, other than losing starting quarterback Wesley McKissack to an injury.
“On the fourth play of the scrimmage, he escaped the pocket and sprained his ankle pretty bad,” Langrell said. “We didn’t get a really good look at the execution as we needed to without our starting quarterback. Carter Massey came in. He’s just a young kid. He got the job done. That was a big deal.”
Langrell said several other players stood out during the scrimmage.
“Jack Vines, receiver, played really well,” Langrell said. “Dalton Ellis had a pick six as an inside linebacker, which, a lot of times, doesn’t happen. But he’s a tall kid. He’s 6-3 with a big wing span. He jumped up there and got it and went about 40 yards for a touchdown.”
Langrell said the biggest thing from the scrimmage is everyone got to play.
“We got everyone in,” he said. “Everybody got some reps. We got to coach really hard on film yesterday [Wednesday] for the first time with these new guys. They really responded well to the film, and they understood what they did wrong. They are very coachable kids.”
Langrell said they did not keep score during the scrimmage, mainly because the scoreboard malfunctioned.
“We scored more than they did,” Langrell said.
Vilonia opens the season Friday at Hot Springs before hosting Greenbrier in the home opener Sept. 2 at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium.
