For the first time since the 2018 season, the Conway Christian Eagles have a chance to get above .500 three games in the season.
In 2018, Conway Christian finished 10-3. Wins have been hard to come by since that season.
The Eagles lost to Quitman in the season opener then routed Baptist Prep last week to even their season mark at 1-1. They host the Class 3A Atkins Red Devils on Friday night.
“They’ve had our number the last couple of years,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “They do a really good job. They are going to be athletic. They are obviously a larger school. They are going to be physical. Their defensive line and their offensive line are really big and do a really good job. We’re going to have to do a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage and getting our run game going. That’s probably my biggest concern. Everything kinda works off of that for us.”
Kramer said the Red Devils use a lot of screen passes on offense.
“That’s tough,” he said. “Kids have to repeatedly do their job on defense and follow their assignments every single time and not get big-eyed and go make a big hit on a quarterback. They’ve got to play assignment football.”
Atkins enters the game at 0-2. The Red Devils lost to Bigelow 41-20 in Week 0 then lost to Dover 20-16 last week.
Kramer said his team made improvements from the first game to the second.
“Most of it was just execution and technique,” he said. “It’s so hard for us because of how we do things. The first game is always tricky because all we’ve seen, other than a small scrimmage game, is ourselves. Offense, for example, all we do is based on defensive rules. When you get such normalcy with your group, some of that stuff gets kind of washed out a little bit. Getting to play Quitman the other night then getting to have some actual film footage, and kids starting to understand what we’re talking about when we are teaching certain techniques, I think made a difference.
“The execution, as a whole, was just better.”
Kramer said he told his team that the growth from the first game to the second game is usually the largest of the season.
“Now, the trick for us just to keep fixing stuff,” he said. “Clean mistakes up. Let each week build upon the previous week, and hopefully, over the course of several weeks, we start getting where we need to be as conference rolls in.”
Conway Christian starts conference play Sept. 30 at Hector.
In the win over Baptist Prep, Kramer said several players stood out.
“Cooper Johnson played a really good game,” he said. Johnson rushed for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns on only 5 carries. “Jeryn Thomas did a really good job in his decision making.”
Kramer said senior right tackle Beau Higgins did a good job.
“We ran everything behind him,” Kramer said. “It’s his first year playing football. He’s getting better each week.”
Brady Johnson had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.
“That was a pretty good night for him,” Kramer said. “Defensively, as a whole, I thought our defense played really, really well, as far as going a better job of defensing the run game and just tackling. We held Baptist Prep to 17 total yards in the first half. It was kind of a combination of things and some people.”
The Eagles are in decent shape, health-wise, other than losing sophomore Deagan Meeks on the first play of the Quitman game when he broke his thumb on his left hand after he was tackled following a long pass from Thomas.
“He’s hoping to get back in mid October,” Kramer said of Meeks. “He have a cast on. Being a receiver will be difficult. I think as far as being a receiver, his realistic chance would be if we are fortunate enough to get into the playoffs and play a little bit, he could probably come back as a receiver. If he returns at all, it would have to be as a secondary guy helping with that group.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
