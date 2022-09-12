The Conway Christian Eagles (2-1), took advantage of an explosive offense in their 55-20 victory over Atkins Red Devils (0-3).

Big plays were the difference in this game, as most touchdowns were seemingly being scored by both teams on explosive plays.

