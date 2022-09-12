The Conway Christian Eagles (2-1), took advantage of an explosive offense in their 55-20 victory over Atkins Red Devils (0-3).
Big plays were the difference in this game, as most touchdowns were seemingly being scored by both teams on explosive plays.
The first quarter started with bang, as Conway Christian marched down the field on the first possession of the game and scored in nearly one minute. Atkins would take the punch and respond with a touchdown of their own. This touchdown came on a big run from Atkins own territory. The Red Devils would be denied on their two-point conversion attempt.
On the ensuing kick, the Eagles would return the kick for a touchdown. This return would make the score 14-6 in favor of the Eagles with 10:29 left in the first quarter. Conway Christian would force the Red Devils to go for it on fourth down the next possession. Atkins would be stopped short. The Eagles offense would then score again on a Cooper Johnson 30-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 21-6.
The Atkins offense would sputter again and be forced to punt on their next opportunity. Brady Domokos would punch the ball in for a touchdown on the Eagles following possession, pushing the lead to 28-6. On the last play of the first quarter, the Atkins offense would show some life on a 48-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion would be no good and the Eagles lead would ultimately be cut to 28-12. Conway Christian would then score another touchdown on an Aaron Lovelace run.
The Red Devils threw an interception that was picked off by Bryce Keathley. Conway Christian held a 35-12 lead and would then convert the turnover into a 45-yard touchdown run. The Eagles scored one final touchdown of the half on a 21-yard run. The lead would be 49-12 at halftime.
The second half was played with a running clock. The only touchdowns of the half were scored by Atkins on the last play of the third quarter, and an Eagles kick return for a touchdown on the following kick. Atkins would convert their two-point attempt on their second half score.
Sophomore quarterback Jeryn Thomas threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 6 of 8 attempts. Thomas added 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Johnson had two carries for 61 yards and a touchdown while also having three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Lovelace added nine touches for 64 yards and a touchdown. The defensive effort was spread about for the Eagles, as they held the Red Devils to 135 total yards.
Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer spoke on his team’s ability to have multiple explosive options on offense.
“That’s one thing we were hoping coming into the season, just our balance at the skill position,” he said. “We think that is a strength of ours, not having to go to just one guy. It makes it tough on a defense.”
The Eagles will play Dierks at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.