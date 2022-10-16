After going winless a year ago, the Conway Christian Eagles are almost the complete opposite this season.

Conway Christian improved to 5-2 on the season with a 42-0 win over Johnson County Westside on Friday night. The Eagles are tied for first place in the 2A-1 conference with Bigelow. Both teams are 3-0.

