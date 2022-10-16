After going winless a year ago, the Conway Christian Eagles are almost the complete opposite this season.
Conway Christian improved to 5-2 on the season with a 42-0 win over Johnson County Westside on Friday night. The Eagles are tied for first place in the 2A-1 conference with Bigelow. Both teams are 3-0.
Quarterback Jeryn Thomas completed 10 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Johnson caught four passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
Aaron Lovelace rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Brady Domokos rushed for 23 yards and a score on five carries.
Kicker Coleton Loper was 5 for 5 on extra points. He also threw a pass after a bobbled snap on an extra point, completing it to Lucas Corbin for a two-point conversion.
On defense, Garrison Greer had 4 1/2 solo tackles, 2 1/2 assisted tackles, three sacks, two tackles for losses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Thomas Lee had four solo tackles, three assists and a 1 1/2 tackles for losses. Deagan Meeks and Loper each had an interception.
Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said his team may have already clinched a playoff spot with the win.
“I don’t think there’s a way we can finish worse than the four seed,” he said. “I think if we win Friday, the worse we can do is a two seed and a home playoff game.”
After going winless last year, Kramer said every win is precious.
“Each win is a big deal for us,” he said. “It’s another step in where we’re trying to go. As I’ve said before, for the most part, we’re ahead of schedule. The kids just keep getting better and better. I think the great thing right now is we are winning differently each week, which makes me feel a little more confident.
“If we have to run it, It seems like we’re doing that pretty well. When we need to throw and catch, we’re doing that really well. Defensively, we’re playing really well right now. Coach [Daniel] Ellen, the defensive coordinator, is doing a really good job.”
Conway Christian plays at Moutainburg this Friday. The Dragons are 2-4 on the season, coming off a 23-14 loss to Magazine.
