The Conway Christian Eagles improved to 4-2 on the season with a 39-0 win over Decatur on Friday night. The game was stopped early in the third quarter because of the search for an active shooter in Conway. (See Page A1 for more details).
Conway Christian led 39-0 after one quarter. The coaches agreed to run the clock the entire second quarter and the start of the third quarter before the game was stopped.
“I’m obviously thrilled the the progress,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “When you’ve got four seniors, a handful of juniors and a slew of sophomores, it’s really about trying to pace ourselves as far as what we’re trying to do, what we know they can do, trying to add little things each week, so that hopefully, if we are lucky enough to be in the playoff picture at the end of the year, then we feel like we’ve got everything we need, installed, at least.
“With that, we’re in a pretty good place right now. The kids are just playing hard. This week was tough. It’s hard to go from playing someone like Hector to Decatur, which is just in a different situation.”
Decatur is playing 11-man football this year and brought only 13 players to Conway. The Bulldogs previously played 8-man football.
“Trying to keep everyone focused, and it was homecoming week, I was proud of them for that,” Kramer said. “They locked into the game and not being sloppy and playing clean. I think that is a testament to them. They understand what we are trying to do in the big picture. In that regard, we are pretty proud of them.”
Jeryn Smith threw touchdowns passes of 49 and 60 yards to Samuel Shelton and Bryce Keathley for the first two touchdowns. Jacques Keener scored the third touchdown on a 24-yard interception return.
Smith then scored on an 11-yard run. Deagan Meeks scored on a two-yard run. Brady Domokos scored on a 51-yard run.
Thomas completed 4 of 7 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Conway Christian plays at Johnson County Westside this Friday. The Rebels are 1-5 on the season. They beat Magazine 30-28 in their last game Sept. 30.
“They have beaten us the last two years,” Kramer said. “It will be more of a smash-mouth type game. They are a flexbone type team.”
