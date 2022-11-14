x

The Vilonia Eagles defense makes a stop against Camden Fairview on Friday night.

 Christine Halley/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Football season ended for Vilonia on Friday on a cold, rainy night at Camden Fairview.

The Cardinals, second seed from the 5A-South, improved to 9-2 to advance to the Class 5A state quarterfinals against Valley View. Todd Langrell’s Eagles, third seed from the Central, made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year but closed 5-6 after losing their second straight.

