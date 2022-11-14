Football season ended for Vilonia on Friday on a cold, rainy night at Camden Fairview.
The Cardinals, second seed from the 5A-South, improved to 9-2 to advance to the Class 5A state quarterfinals against Valley View. Todd Langrell’s Eagles, third seed from the Central, made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year but closed 5-6 after losing their second straight.
“They were probably the biggest offensive line we’ve seen all year long, and with their athletic ability and those conditions……,” Langrell said of the Cardinals. “For us to have the opportunity to win, we had to have all the breaks go our way so that we would be able to throw and catch.”
All three of Vilonia’s first-quarter possessions ended in punts as the Eagles couldn’t get closer than the Cardinal 31. Fairview led 7-0 after Aaron Alsobrook’s 39-yard score at 7:08 of the first period and added a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the quarter for a 10-0 lead.
Vilonia stalled again to start the second quarter, and the Cardinals took advantage, covering 52 yards. Kenneth Lanford broke for 14 on third-and-two, and Fairview went up 16-0 on a one-yard run. The PAT was blocked with 3:19 left before the half.
The Eagles’ next drive ended with an interception at their 37. The Cardinals took just two plays to score, with Alsobrook finishing from the 18. Martavius Thomas hit Trent Haygood for the two-point conversion to make the lead 24-0 at 1:18 of the second.
Vilonia’s Landen Mills recovered a fumble at midfield to stop Fairview’s first drive of the second half after one play. The Eagles used Cadien Gipson and Mills on the ground, but the drive stalled at the Cardinal 33.
On its next drive, Vilonia advanced to the Fairview 8 but stalled again on fourth down. After snagging another interception, the Cardinals ended the scoring in a cold rain with Thomas’ five-yard run. The PAT failed, 30-0, with 9:50 left.
“Their corners were really good,” Langrell said. “They played us press man and did a really good job on our crossing routes. They had some athletic defensive ends that gave us trouble in pass protection.
“Put that all together, and when you can’t get rid of the ball quickly and you have to hang onto it, it’s not good.”
Vilonia finished with 130 yards rushing and 135 passing, well below its average.
The Eagles will graduate 14 seniors.
“They’re overachievers,” Langrell said. “They came in and there was no selfishness,. They were the glue that held us together as a team. We’ve got a good junior group and a sophomore class of about 30, so we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
After starting 0-3, the Eagles won five of their next six, including four straight in October.
“Coming back and making the playoffs was huge,” Langrell said. “It goes back to expectations. The kids never gave up. They continued to get better each and every week. We told them the last half of the season could go our way if we kept getting better.
“If we’d played that way at the beginning of the season, it could’ve been a good one.”
