The Vilonia Eagles ended last season with a second-round exit out of the Class 5A State Playoffs, but this year could be different for the Eagles.
Those four losses, including a 17-14 regular season finale loss to Greenbrier pinned the Eagles as the 5A West fourth seed.
Head coach Todd Langrell thinks Vilonia has a good shot at winning the 5A West this season, however, the ball needs to bounce the Eagles’ way.
“We’ll have a really good shot to win the 5A West,” he said. “Things have to go your way. You can’t have injuries and you have to have a little bit of luck, but I think this year, we have a good possibility. That’s our ultimate goal. We haven’t had an outright conference championship in about 30 years. Our ultimate goal is to win every home game, win all of our conference games and who knows what can happen.”
The ball was a bit unkind to Vilonia toward the end of the season.
The Eagles finished last season losing four of its final six games, with all but one of those losses being separated by nine points or fewer.
However, Vilonia was without star quarterback Austin Myers as he injured and subsequently had surgery on his throwing hand to close out the season.
Part of last year’s issue toward the end of the season was Myers’ absence, but the Eagles also had difficulty closing games.
How is Vilonia trying to remedy that?
“We’re trying to finish and try to play a little bit faster,” Langrell said. “Offensively, we’ve shrunk down to get better at who we are and not just draw a play out and run. We’re trying to get better at who we are and those wins and losses will take care of themselves if we take care of ourselves. That’s what we’re trying to do this year.”
Langrell has moved to calling plays this year as he begins his fourth year as Vilonia’s head man.
Players who are seniors this season will have been in Langrell’s system since he took over for former coach Ron Young, which means players are also getting more comfortable in his system.
“I was just talking to the quarterbacks, and I asked them, ‘what’s your feel for what we’re doing and what our identity is?’ All three said they are all on the same page,” he said. “They know what’s going on. This is a year, when you get that experience and you’re doing that same stuff, you’re getting your continuity and get better.”
The Eagles play in a tough 5A West that features Harrison, which has been 5A West champion for four straight seasons, and has been one of the better teams in Class 5A overall.
Of course, there’s cross-county foe Greenbrier, and Morrilton is always a challenge for 5A West teams.
New to the conference this year is coach JR Eldridge, who built a strong foundation in Arkadelphia and coached in North Little Rock last season.
He took over the vacant coaching position at Farmington and looks to turn the Cardinals around.
The Eagles kick off the regular season Sept. 3 at Greene County Tech.
