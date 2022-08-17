CARLISLE — While it may only be a scrimmage, Conway Christian’s performance against the Carlisle Bison on Tuesday may give its program some hope for the 2022 season.

The two teams played a regulation half then a 20-minute running clock period at Fred C. Hardke Field. After the regulation half, the Eagles led the Bison 20-8.

