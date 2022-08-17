CARLISLE — While it may only be a scrimmage, Conway Christian’s performance against the Carlisle Bison on Tuesday may give its program some hope for the 2022 season.
The two teams played a regulation half then a 20-minute running clock period at Fred C. Hardke Field. After the regulation half, the Eagles led the Bison 20-8.
The scrimmage didn’t start out well for Conway Christian. The Eagles were forced to punt after three plays, then the Bison drove 70 yards in six plays with JJ Sullivan scoring on an 18-yard run with 8:05 left in the first quarter. Cori Lenz scored the two-point conversion to give the Bison an 8-0 lead.
That did not deter the Eagles as they tied it on the last play of the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Jeryn Thomas scored on a 62-yard run. He threw to Deagan Meeks for the two-point conversion.
“We’ve had a couple of down years,” Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer said. “Probably, the biggest positive for me was the fact that we went three-and-out right off the bat. And they took it and shoved it right down our throat. Our defense did not give up another score, and the offense kind of moved the ball fairly effectively. The fact that they didn’t get frustrated or down and just kept plugging — that was the biggest, most pleasant surprise. You just never really know with so many young guys.”
Conway Christian won only one game a year ago and have only won four games the past three seasons.
After tying the game, the Eagles took a 14-6 lead on a 75-yard run by Thomas with 6:38 left in the second quarter. They scored again on a 21-yard run by Thomas with 1:15 left.
Thomas finished with 131 yards rushing on 11 carries. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 35 yards.
“He’s only going to get better,” Kramer said of Thomas. “He’s a hard worker, very intelligent. He didn’t get a chance to really sit back there and throw last night. But, for a sophomore, he’s got all the throws. There are some things he can polish up. We think he’s going to be really special.”
Conway Christian’s defense came up with two interceptions — one each by Bryce Keathley and Jacques Keener.
Kramer was pleased, for the most part, with his team’s performance against the Bison.
“Obviously, there are some things that we need to work on,” he said. “But I thought Jeryn did a great job of making quick decisions on his throws. I thought our running backs ran really hard. Our receivers did not drop a ball. We have to shore some things up with pass protection. I felt pretty good when it was ones on ones.”
Conway Christian opens the season Aug. 26 at Quitman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
