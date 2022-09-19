Vilonia finally got the quick start coach Todd Langrell had craved, and the Eagles settled for a 30-12 5A-Central win at Pine Bluff’s Jordan Stadium on Friday.
After building a 20-0 first-half advantage, Vilonia notched its first victory, moving to 1-3 (1-1). Pine Bluff fell to 2-1 (1-1).
“It was a great win against a very athletic Pine Bluff team,” Langrell said. “I thought our kids were focused before the game. We found our identity on offense Friday night, so that’s a good thing.”
He said going in, the Vilonia staff knew the Zebras’ defensive front could cause problems.
“So we said, ‘Hey, if we have to throw it 40 or 50 times, that’s what we’re going to have to do.’ That’s who we’re going to be from this point forward.”
Eli Mosier set up the Eagles with a 48-yard opening kickoff return to the Zebra 30. The Eagles marched to the 8, but Wesley McKissack was intercepted at the 2.
After the VHS defense forced a three-and-out on that drive, the offense moved 70 yards in seven plays for the first score. On third-and-goal, McKissack found Mosier alone in the end zone at 5:59 of the opening quarter. Isak Newman’s PAT made it 7-0.
The Eagles forced another punt, and the offense took advantage again, moving 54 yards in seven plays. Jack Vines took a screen pass from McKissack 21 yards to the Pine Bluff 5, and Cadien Gipson waltzed in from the 3. Newman’s extra point made it 14-0 with 2:40 left in the first period.
Hunter Wells’ interception with 6:45 left before the break set up a 98-yard Eagle scoring drive. McKissack hit Vines for three passes and 39 yards, Mosier for a 13-yard gain on third-and-four and Gipson for the final nine. The extra point try failed, and the Eagles built their lead to 20-0 with 53 seconds left in the half.
On the ensuing drive, the Zebras finally got their offense on track, with QB William Howell finding Blake Hegwood for the final eight yards of a drive that had started at their 35. The two-point conversion failed for a 20-6 Eagle edge with nine seconds left in the half.
Pine Bluff’s opening drive of the second half stalled on fourth down, and the Eagles took advantage, getting a 27-yard field goal by Newman at 8:12 of the third for a 23-6 lead.
Again the Zebras answered, cashing in a 77-yard touchdown pass barely a minute later. The two-point try failed again, 23-12.
After a Vilonia punt, the Zebras reached the Eagle 5, but Wells’ second interception ended the threat. The Eagles’ possession ended with a punt, but the Zebras lost a yard on four plays as their ensuing drive also stalled. Vilonia then ended the scoring, covering 67 yards in seven plays, capped by McKissack’s 30-yard TD pass to Vines on fourth-and-25. Newman’s PAT with 5:45 left gave Vilonia a 30-12 lead.
McKissack, who completed 11 of his first 12 passes, finished with 289 yards (24-38) with three TDs and one interception. Vines caught 11 passes for 148 yards and one score; Mosier added five receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.
“Cadien Gipson’s two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing, was good for him,” Langrell said of his sophomore. “And Hunter Wells’ two interceptions was huge.”
The Eagles are off this week before traveling to league favorite Joe T. Robinson on Friday, Sept. 30.
