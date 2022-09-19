Vilonia finally got the quick start coach Todd Langrell had craved, and the Eagles settled for a 30-12 5A-Central win at Pine Bluff’s Jordan Stadium on Friday.

After building a 20-0 first-half advantage, Vilonia notched its first victory, moving to 1-3 (1-1). Pine Bluff fell to 2-1 (1-1).

