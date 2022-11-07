The Conway Christian Eagles came out on top in their final regular season against Magazine. The Eagles won 37-16 in a game that started at 3:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. due to incoming severe weather.
The Eagles received the opening kick, but they would be held to a punt in their first possession. Magazine would end up with the same fate in their first possession as well, resulting in a punt.
On third down with eight minutes to go in the first quarter, Conway Christian’s Brady Domokos would find Cooper Johnson on a 60-yard bomb for a touchdown. The extra point would be no good.
Magazine managed one first down but would have to punt again next possession. The Eagles would find success in the air again as Domokos connected with Deagan Meeks for a 55-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was good to extend the Eagles’ lead to 14-0.
After picking up three first downs and some offensive momentum, Magazine would throw an interception to Bennett Pascoe that would be returned nearly 75 yards for a pick six. The extra point would be good.
At the start of the second quarter, the Eagles’ defense would get another stop and the Conway Christian offense would get on the board again with a 37-yard field goal by Colton Loper. The field pushed the Eagles’ lead to 24-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Magazine would muff the ball and Conway Christian would pounce on top of it deep in Magazine territory. The Eagles capitalized on the mistake with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Domokos to Bryce Keathley. The extra point was no good, leaving the score at 30-0.
Magazine would continue to struggle on offense as they would turn the ball over on downs after a fourth-down sack. The Eagles offense again had no problem responding, this time with a 5-yard touchdown run by Aaron Lovelace. The extra point was good and that pushed the halftime lead to 37-0 in favor of the Eagles.
The second half started with a running clock due to point differentials. Magazine got the first chance with the ball in the second half and they would drive the field to attempt a 45-yard field goal that would ultimately be no good.
Conway Christian would be held to their second punt of the game and the snap would go over the head of the punter and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Eagles would punt after the safety and Magazine would find the end zone on a 30-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. The extra point was good and cut the Eagles’ lead to 37-9.
The fourth quarter would have little action as both teams traded punts with clock running. Magazine would score one final time on a muffed snap by Conway Christian. Magazine returned the fumble 40-yards for a touchdown as time expired. The extra point was good.
Domokos had three touchdown passes and just over 150 yards passing on the night.
Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer spoke on his team's winning efforts.
“We just wanted to get in here, beat the storm, run the ball, keep everyone healthy and try to get to next week and see what we can do,” Kramer said. “Playoffs are a different animal. Sometimes I think you try and do too much, you just have to play football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.