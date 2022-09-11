VILONIA — Morrilton’s Devil Dogs built a 28-0 halftime lead over Vilonia on Friday before settling for a 42-27 opening 5A-Central win at Phillip Weaver Stadium.
The Devil Dogs improved to 3-0; the Eagles fell to 0-3.
For the second straight week, Vilonia was plagued by a slow start.
“Last week against Greenbrier, we were down 13-0 at the half, came back and made it 14-13, then got beat 19-14,” Eagle coach Todd Langrell said. “We got down 28-0 Friday night and then we come out and score 14 pretty quick in the third. We beat them 27-13 in the second half.
“We relied on our passing game in the second half and got in our empty sets and were able to move the ball. Going forward, that needs to be our identity.”
Helped by an interception deep in Vilonia territory, Cody McNabb’s Devil Dogs scored twice in the last 2:22 of the first half to build the four-touchdown advantage. With their opening possession of the second half, they looked to extend their edge to open the running clock of the sportsmanship rule.
Instead, the Eagle defense forced a punt on that opening possession, and the offense came alive, marching 57 yards on the ensuing series to pull within 28-7. On fourth and seven, senior quarterback Wesley McKissack hit Jack Vines for 15 yards, then Eli Mosier for 29 more to the Morrilton 10. McKissack found Zachary Nolan for the final six yards at 8:03 of the third. Isak Newman’s PAT pulled the Eagles within 28-7.
Morrilton missed a field goal on the ensuing possession, and the Eagles moved 80 yards on nine plays to pull within two TDs. McKissack threw for all 80, completing seven of nine passes, with Caiden Gipson catching a one-yard pass and then shedding tacklers for the final 18 to the end zone. It marked the sophomore’s first varsity TD. Newman’s kick made it 28-14 with 1:44 left in the third.
The Devil Dogs answered, though, helped by a kickoff return to their 46. On second and 5, Destin Tate lumbered 47 yards to the Eagle 2. Damarius Martin barreled in on first down. After Christian Morales’ kick, Morrilton rebuilt its lead to 35-14 with 43 seconds left in the quarter.
The Eagles took their next series 58 yards to again cut the difference to two scores. The big play was McKissack’s throw to Mosier for 34 yards to set them up at the Morrilton 20. McKissack found Vines again for the final five yards with 11:28 left. Newman’s PAT brought Vilonia within 35-21.
After an onside kick try, the Vilonia defense forced a punt, but the offense stalled with an interception at its 12. Morrilton took advantage, helped by an unsportsmanlike conduct call that moved the Devil Dogs to the 6. Tate ran the final six yards with 8:27 left, and Morales’ extra point made it 42-21.
The Eagles scored on the fourth of their first five second-half possessions as McKissack hit Vines again for the final 40 yards. The extra point attempt was blocked with 6:51 left, leaving the final score 42-27.
Vilonia suffered two turnovers in the first half — a fumble on its opening possession and the interception late in the second quarter. Mosier recovered a Devil Dog fumble in the first half, but the offense was unable to capitalize.
What was the coach’s message at halftime?
“The same thing I said against Greenbrier — ‘Just do what we do and execute,’” Langrell said. “There’s no 14-point play. You’ve just got to go out and win every play. If we win every play, things will take care of themselves.”
He also said that going forward, the Eagles’ practices would be tweaked to better simulate games.
McKissack completed 29 of 49 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns, almost all in the second half. Vines had 10 receptions for 165 yards and two scores; Mosier added nine catches for 110 yards. Gipson rushed seven times for 15 yards and caught five passes for 57 yards and a score.
“McKissack had pretty fair stats, but he did have two interceptions, so he’s got to get better on that,” Langrell said. “Jack Vines played both ways most of the game. Eli Mosier had some good catches. We’ve got to get him the ball more. We’re expecting a lot out of Caiden Gipson. He’s a threat in the backfield and as a receiver.”
The Eagles will travel to Pine Bluff (2-0, 1-0) on Friday for another 5A-Central game.
“Oh me — they’ve got some athletes,” Langrell said of the Zebras. “They’re moving down from (Class) 6A to (Class_ 5A, so that will definitely benefit them. They’re a good team and pretty well coached, too.”
