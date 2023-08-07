x

Conway Christian quarterback Jeryn Thomas throws a pass against Quitman during the 2022 season opener.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Christian Eagles had a bounce-back year in 2022.

Conway Christian finished 7-4 after going 1-9 in 2021. Eagles coach Justin Kramer said the team has been working hard in the preseason, getting ready for the upcoming campaign.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

