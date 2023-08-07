The Conway Christian Eagles had a bounce-back year in 2022.
Conway Christian finished 7-4 after going 1-9 in 2021. Eagles coach Justin Kramer said the team has been working hard in the preseason, getting ready for the upcoming campaign.
“The numbers are up and looking good,” Kramer said Monday. “One thing we thought we’d benefit from is returning depth and experience. It’s played into the way we were hoping it would. We’re so much further along than we have been, which is nice. It’s been a nice first week.”
The Eagles have 35 players on the roster.
“We want to make sure we’re all on the same page and what our goals are,” Kramer said. “They all said the same thing. We want to take the next step. We want to beat the teams that beat us last year. We want to go further into the playoffs. They are all realistic goals. A goal for us is to just get a little bit better across the board and compete better against the teams that beat us. We want to take the next step, wherever that step takes us.”
Two years ago, Conway Christian had 15 players on its roster.
“I think that is a testament to them,” Kramer said. “It’s their commitment to us as a program. That was a hard year with 15 games. We started two games with 12 or 13 because of injuries. A lot of ways, the coaches could have folded up and done something different. The kids could have decided it wasn’t for them and not stuck it out. Instead, they did and it just shows who they are as young men.”
Kramer said the team’s defense is doing good so far.
“Our defense looks really good right now,” Kramer said. “The offense is coming along. It’s always a little bit behind the defense. It’s going well. I could do without the lighting and ran and all that.”
Kramer said junior lineman Garrison Greer looks good right now.
“Our defensive line, as a whole, looks really good right now,” he said. “Carter Culpepper is a sophomore. He’s doing really good, becoming kind of a nuisance for us on offense. That’s been a nice surprise.”
Kramer said junior quarterback Jeryn Thomas has gotten better with a year of experience.
“His decision making is a little better and a little quicker,” Kramer said. “On the offensive line, we have a lot of experience back. We’ve got a little more depth than we’ve had.”
Junior receiver Deagan Meeks is healthy. He broke his hand on the first play of the season against Quitman last season and missed most of the season.
“It makes a huge difference for us,” Kramer said. “Having him healthy has been really good.”
Kramer said sophomore receiver Kyle Cain has come a long way this year.
“He’s allowing us to do some different things with Deagan that we weren’t sure we were going to be able to do this season,” Kramer said. “We thought we were still a year away. His development has made it a little bit quicker transition.”
Kramer said running back Aaron Lovelace is bigger and faster and stronger.
“He’s going to have a really good year,” Kramer said.
“Brady Domokos is one of the better pure football players we have,” Kramer said. “He can do whatever we want him to do.”
Conway Christian hosts the Carlisle Bison for a scrimmage game on Aug. 15 before opening the regular season Aug. 25 at home against Quitman.
