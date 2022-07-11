Josey Weaver has been tabbed to head the University of Central Arkansas' men's and women's track and field and cross country programs, according to Dr. Brad Teague, UCA director of athletics.
Weaver comes to UCA from East Carolina University, where he served as head cross country coach and assistant track coach since 2016. He also coached previously at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan.
"We are very pleased to have Coach Josey Weaver join our program,' said Teague. "He emerged from a long list of great candidates for this position. It was obvious his passion for the sport and concern for our student-athletes were paramount. He demonstrated a high level of knowledge about such a multi-faceted sport in collegiate athletics.
"He is highly organized and that will serve him well with such a large roster and the many different events and sports this program provides. I am happy for our program to have someone of his experience and caliber.'
Weaver, who was a four-year letter winner in all three sports (cross country/indoor/outdoor track) at Western Carolina University, and a two-time school record holder in indoor (5K) and cross country (8K). Weaver was an All-Southern Conference selection three times and helped WCU win the SoCon outdoor track championship in 2009 and 2013. He was also on the Academic All-America team for four years.
"I want to thank Dr. Brad Teague, Dr. Houston Davis, and the entire UCA family for trusting me with the future of UCA cross country & track and field,' said Weaver. "We are ready to get to work.
"Our goal will be to build a team that will compete at the highest level within the Atlantic Sun Conference and at the NCAA championships. I believe we have the support, facilities, and the staff in place to begin our ascent to the top.'
At ECU, Weaver coached one national qualifier, 13 NCAA first-round qualifiers, three American Athletic Conference champions and four runnersup, one All-Region cross country student-athlete, 18 All-Conference performers over three sports and 13 school record setters.
At Butler, Weaver was named the Region VI Coach of the Year for women's cross country, while coaching 14 All-Americans, 42 All-Region performers over 20 different events and 26 national qualifiers.
"Danae & I are excited to live in Conway,' Weaver said. "We are looking forward to the future relationships we will build, as well as the opportunity to be an active part in the community. Conway is a great place for athletes to thrive and call home as they are earning their educational degrees.'
Weaver has bachelor's and master's degrees in health and physical education from WCU.
"The student athletes on our roster currently can look forward to being in a culture where they will be challenged, cared for, and developed to prepare them for life outside of school,' said Weaver. "I am excited to get the team back on campus and hit the ground running.'
