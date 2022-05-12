ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix's Jack Hodgins and Adam Bland have been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association first team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Andrei Stoyanow was voted second team, and David Blackburn, John Henry Fowler, Rail Gilliam, Zach Marriott and Rally Miller were tabbed honorable mention.
The Warriors' eight honorees are the most for the program since the league's inception in 2013.
Hodgins earns his second postseason accolade from the conference after being named first team in 2019. Stoyanow earns his first all-conference honor after being voted newcomer of the year as a freshman. Bland, Blackburn, Fowler, Gilliam, Marriott and Miller earned their first.
Hodgins, a senior from Simi Valley, California, earned an all-conference spot at starting pitcher. He led the SAA in wins (eight) and ranked second in strikeouts (83) and third in strikeouts per nine innings (12.31) and starts (11). Hodgins was seventh nationally in wins, 12th in strikeouts, 14th in starts and 47th in strikeouts per nine innings.
Hodgins set program records for strikeouts and strikeouts looking (32) and tied the mark for wins. He ranked second in strikeouts per nine innings and fifth in opponent batting average (.224).
Hodgins recorded a school-record 14 strikeouts March 13 at Centre.
Hodgins appeared in and started 11 games, with one complete game. In 60.2 innings pitched, he posted an 8-2 record and 3.26 ERA with 83 strikeouts against just 14 walks.
Hodgins was voted SAA Pitcher of the Week three times.
Bland, a junior from Dallas, earned a nod as a utility player. He led the league in runs (48) and ranked second in doubles (16) and walks (28) and fourth in steals (23). Bland was 10th nationally in doubles, 23rd in runs, 27th in steals and 38th in walks.
In Hendrix single-season history, Bland was tied for fourth in walks, sixth in runs, tied for sixth in doubles and tied for seventh in steals.
Bland was the only Warrior to start all 40 games and batted .340 with four home runs, 31 RBI, 51 hits, three triples, 85 total bases, five hit by pitch, five sacrifice flies, a .567 slugging percentage and .980 fielding percentage. He was a perfect 23 of 23 in steals.
Stoyanow, a senior from Kapolei, Hawaii, earned a spot as a starting pitcher. He led the conference in ERA (2.77).
Stoyanow's 20 strikeouts looking ranked second in program history. He ranked fourth in opponent batting average (.223) and sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (10.00).
Stoyanow appeared in 10 games, including nine starts. In 48.2 innings pitched, he posted a 4-1 record with 56 strikeouts against 35 walks.
Stoyanow was selected SAA Pitcher of the Week on March 28.
Blackburn, a junior from Smyrna, Tennessee, earned a nod as a starting pitcher. He ranked third in the SAA and 14th nationally in starts (11).
Blackburn's 11 strikeouts looking tied for eighth in Hendrix history. He tied for 10th in wins (five).
Blackburn appeared in and started 11 games, with two complete games. In 59 innings pitched, he posted a 5-3 record and 3.81 ERA with 36 strikeouts against 19 walks.
Blackburn was named SAA Pitcher of the Week on March 21.
Fowler, a sophomore from English, Indiana, earned a spot as a relief pitcher. He led the league and ranked 26th in Division III in saves (five).
Fowler set a program record for opponent batting average (.197). He was third in ERA (1.96), tied for third in saves and tied for fourth in games finished (seven).
Fowler appeared in 13 games. In 18.1 innings pitched, he posted a 3-1 record with 10 strikeouts against just five walks.
Gilliam, a senior from Cabot, earned a nod as a catcher. He led the nation in sacrifice flies (eight).
Gilliam caught 11 runners trying to steal a base, which was fifth in Hendrix history.
Gilliam appeared in and started 39 games, batting .304 with three home runs, 33 RBI, 26 runs, 42 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 66 total bases, 23 walks, five hit by pitch, a .478 slugging percentage and .987 fielding percentage.
Marriott, a sophomore from Oakville, Ontario, earned a spot as a third baseman.
Marriott's four triples tied for fifth in program history.
Marriott appeared in and started 35 games, batting .339 with three home runs, 26 RBI, 34 runs, 42 hits, seven doubles, 66 total bases, 21 walks, seven hit by pitch, two sacrifice flies, a .532 slugging percentage and .910 fielding percentage. He was 7 of 8 in steals.
Marriott was voted SAA Player of the Week on March 21.
Miller, a sophomore from Springdale, earned a nod as an outfielder. He led the SAA in batting average (.506) and on-base percentage (.604) and was the toughest to strike out (16.6). Miller ranked second in the country in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 48th as toughest to strike out.
Miller set Hendrix records for batting average and on-base percentage.
Miller appeared in 30 games, with 26 starts, and totaled 27 RBI, 30 runs, 42 hits, nine doubles, 51 total bases, 17 walks, five hit by pitch, a .614 slugging percentage and .942 fielding percentage. He was 9 of 12 in steals.
