FRISCO, Texas — The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program has played for one week and is already at the conference's center stage.
Standing front and center on that stage is senior Emily Doss, as she accepts one of the conferences weekly awards.
With a dominant defensive showing against the conference preseason No. 2 team, Sam Houston, the Sugar Bears officially put the rest of the conference on notice.
That upset would not have been possible without the tenacity and ubiquitous nature of Doss's defensive presence.
For that, she was awarded defensive player of the week by the Southland Conference.
UCA started this season with a bang as it went on the road to visit the Bearkats in Huntsville, Texas.
This promising matchup turned into something no one could expect as both sides put on an instant classic.
However, just as all stories begin, they must end, and this showcase favored the Sugar Bears.
This match told it all, but nothing was more evident than both sides' strong defensive abilities.
At the end of the match, UCA's hitting percentage sat at .141 and Sam Houston's was at .161. Both teams had their defensive magicians that caused these long rallies and low kill rates, but no one was better than Doss during this matchup.
The senior defensive specialist/libero racked up the digs as she posted her second-most ever with 33 digs in the match.
Doss played the court to near perfection as she constantly made impressive saves and did not allow easy points on the Sugar Bears' side.
This honor marks the third time that Doss has been given defensive player of the week.
With this being her third time winning the award, it ties her for the most Southland Conference defensive player of the week awards in UCA history.
Doss hopes to continue her success on the defensive end as the Sugar Bears are set to host UIW on Thursday and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday.
"This is a well-deserved honor for an incredible performance by Emily Doss,” UCA volleyball coach John Newberry said. “She was rock solid and covered a ton of territory. To have that many digs against one of the top two teams in the conference is an incredible feat for anyone. We are super proud of her. I'm glad that she is on our side of the net."
