A big sixth inning, capped by Jaylee Engelkes' second grand slam of the season, lifted the Bears to a 9-1 win over Tulsa on Tuesday evening.
It moves Central Arkansas to 11-7 on the season, with a six game winning streak.
The scoring started in the top of the first for the Bears, as Jenna Wildeman and Tremere Harris both got on base early, adding stolen bases to their ledgers quickly to put the Golden Hurricane in a tight spot early. Faced with a full count, Mary Kate Brown launched a sacrifice fly to bring Wildeman in for the score.
Using three-straight at bats to start the second, Central Arkansas was able to add another run to the lead. Erin Blackburn reached on an error before being moved to second by Kylie Griffin. Kristen Whitehouse drove in Blackburn with a hard hit single to left center, boosting the lead to 2-0. On the other side, Tulsa only had one base runner through the first two innings, and that came on a fielding error by the Bears.
The Golden Hurricane recouped one run in the fourth inning, getting back-to-back hits with two outs to drive in what would ultimately be the only run scored by the American Athletic Conference opponent.
Central Arkansas broke it open in the sixth, scoring seven runs in the frame to close the game. Griffin opened things up with a triple, before promptly being driven in by Whitehouse. Emily Perry came in to pinch hit and rewarded the decision with a double.
Lexi McClellan reached on an error to load the bases, really putting pressure on the Tulsa pitcher. A couple of batters later, Harris reached on a fielder's choice as Perry scored. Brown reached the same way with her at bat, keeping the bases loaded as a pair of runs scored in the inning.
In walked Engelkes, already with one grand slam to her name. Taking a ball and fouling a pair of pitches off, she sat behind in the count when she put one deep to left field, bringing everybody home and putting the game out of reach for the Golden Hurricane.
Kayla Beaver picked up the win in the circle, tossing a complete game, albeit six innings, striking out five and allowing only two hits. The victory marked the seventh win of the year for the sophomore.
Next up for the Bears is a trip to Bluff City, where Central Arkansas will play in the UofM Softball Tournament, hosted by the University of Memphis. There, the Bears will play a diverse selection of opponents, including Oklahoma State and South Dakota. Games will begin on Thursday, with Central Arkansas playing its first one at 4 p.m.
Women’s Golf
Despite a top-20 finisher in Camila Moreno, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished 11th out of a field of 17 at the UNF Collegiate in Jacksonville, Florida. Moreno shot an even 72 to move up six positions to 19th, but competitive golf around the course kept the Bears from moving up.
Elin Kumlin jumped up seven spots in the third round, shooting a final round of 73 to land in 29th. She would fire an 8-over 224 for the event. Tania Nunez and Madison Holmes tied at 54th, after Nunez shot a third-round 76 and Holmes ended with a third-round 77.
Karley Whittington checked in at 73rd, finishing day two with an 8-over 80. In all, Central Arkansas hit seven birdies and one eagle in the third round, with an event-high 14 in the first round.
Host North Florida held on for the win, followed by Furman and North Texas rounding out the top three. Furman's Anna Morgan and Jacksonville State's Berta Sanchez Sabe tied for first individually, shooting a 6-under 210 for the event.
Up next for the Bears is a trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, for South Alabama's Beach Bash. That even takes place over March 20-22.
