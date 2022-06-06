Arkansas native Austin Eoff will be the University of Central Arkansas' new men's golf coach, UCA director of athletics Brad Teague announced Saturday.
Eoff, from Benton, comes to UCA from a stint as assistant men's golf coach at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
“We are very proud to be able to attract a coach and person the caliber of Austin Eoff,” Teague said. "His reputation in Arkansas and his track record as a coach at the NCAA Division I level are unparalleled. We are very happy to welcome Austin and his wife Shelby to the UCA family.”
Eoff, a former ASGA (Arkansas State Golf Association) amateur champion, was a four-time All Big Ten selection while playing for the Boilermakers.
He played in four NCAA Regionals and three NCAA Championships and is the career stroke average leader at Purdue.
Eoff was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
"UCA is an amazing place to be and my wife and I are honored to join the Conway community,” Eoff said. "Being from the state of Arkansas, getting to know the staff here, and having many friends who attended and loved UCA, it is very clear to me that this is a special place to be.”
After his playing career, Eoff was an assistant at Rutgers from July 2017 through Aug. 2018 before returning to his alma mater Purdue.
At Purdue, Eoff coached 19 academic All-Big Ten selections, four PING Midwest All-Region selections, six GCAA All-America Scholars, seven All-Big Ten selections and one honorable mention All-Americans.
The Boilermakers finished second at the 2019 Big Ten championships and finished the 2022 season ranked No. 26 in the nation.
"I greatly appreciate Dr. Teague giving me this opportunity, and I am excited to get to Conway and get to work,” Eoff said. "All the pieces to do great things are there and I know I can put them back together to get the UCA men's golf team back to where it needs to be, competing for ASUN Championships.
"I believe very much in hard work and accountability, and I look to instill these values in the young men I get to coach for the years to come.”
Eoff won the 2015 and 2016 ASGA amateur championships at Country Club of Little Rock and Hot Springs Country Club, respectively.
He was also named the 2016 ASGA Player of the Year.
"My wife and I are very excited to return home to Arkansas, to be only one hour from our hometown of Benton where we first met, and to be close to both of our families,” Eoff said.
