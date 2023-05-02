LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Wampus Cats could not overcome errors in a 7-4 loss to Little Rock Catholic on Monday at Lamar Porter Field. The game was was a makeup game from earlier this season.
The two teams played again Tuesday in a regularly-scheduled game at Conway. Coverage of that game will appear in Thursday’s edition.
In Monday’s game, Conway committed three errors in a six-run sixth inning by the Rockets.
“Errors come back to haunt you,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “It’s hard to overcome three errors in one inning.”
With the score tied 1-1, the Wampus Cats scored twice in the top of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. Catholic then plated six runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-3 lead.
Conway scored once in the top of the seventh. Sam Gregg reached third base on a dropped third strike. He scored on a single by Hugh Hill. Shaun Cover and Hill were stranded on base to end the game.
Conway’s Cole Glover scored the Wampus Cats’ first run in the second inning. He was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Preston Ribbing.
Caden Kristofilk, running for Max Holland, and Clay Fisher scored in the sixth inning on a double by Kyler Spencer.
Cover and Fisher had two hits each to lead Conway. Also getting hits were Hill, Holland, Ribbing, Spencer and Thomas Ford.
Only three of Catholic’s runs were earned.
Catholic pitcher Caleb Short got the win. He allowed only three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings of work. He struck out six Conway batters.
After Monday’s game, Conway trails Cabot by one game. The Wampus Cats are 10-2 in the 6A-Central while the Panthers are 11-1. Bryant is in third at 7-4. Catholic is in fourth at 7-5.
The top six teams advance to next week’s Class 6A state tournament at Cabot.
