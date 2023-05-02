x

Conway's Caden Kristofik (4) comes in to run for pitcher Hugh Hill during the Wampus Cats' recent win over Jonesboro. Conway fell to Little Rock Catholic 7-4 on Monday. The two teams played against Tuesday.

 Bryan Lin/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

LITTLE ROCK — The Conway Wampus Cats could not overcome errors in a 7-4 loss to Little Rock Catholic on Monday at Lamar Porter Field. The game was was a makeup game from earlier this season.

The two teams played again Tuesday in a regularly-scheduled game at Conway. Coverage of that game will appear in Thursday’s edition.

