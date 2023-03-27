LITTLE ROCK — The top-ranked Conway Wampus Cats had their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Texarkana Razorbacks 13-5 on Saturday at Joe T. Robinson High School.
With the loss, Conway falls to 10-4 on the season.
In the loss to Texarkana, Conway committed four errors and gave up two unearned runs, which did not please Coach Leighton Hardin.
“We have to take pride in our defense and not giving away free bases and runs,” Hardin said. “Last year’s team was great at making the other team work to earn any runs that they got. This year, we haven’t had the same mindset defensively and it showed today,”
Texarkana took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Conway cut the deficit in half in the top of the second, plating one run.
Shawn Cover led off the second with a double. His courtesy runner, Caden Kristofik, scored on a passed ball.
Conway took a 4-2 lead with three runs in the top of the third. Tucker Satterfield led off with a double and scored on a double by Preston Prock. Hugh Hill followed with a single. Prock and pinch runner Blake Kordsmeier both scored on a double by Cover.
The Razorbacks then scored four runs in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to lead 13-4.
Conway’s Clay Fisher singled in the top of the seventh and scored on a single by Prock to end the scoring.
Conway finished with nine hits. Satterfield was 3 for 4. Cover was 2 for 3. Prock was 2 for 4. Also getting hits were Fisher and Hill.
Cover, Riley Nicholson, Gage Law and Thomas Ford combined to strike out 11 Texarkana batters.
Texarkana starting pitcher Ty Waid struck out 13 Conway batters in six innings of work.
Conway hosts Cabot in a key 6A-Central game today. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@
