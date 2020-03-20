With most of the sports world shut down due to coronavirus, ESPN has been showing quite a few reruns of old games.
So, I thought this would be a good opportunity to rerun an old column from a few years ago that might now be timely.
If you are like me and spending more time at home than usual, you are probably watching more television.
If you are a sports fan, you are likely familiar with ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary series. Originally designed to celebrate the network’s 30th anniversary in 2009 with 30 sports films, the idea proved so popular that ESPN has now produced well over 100 episodes.
So if you have some extra time on your hands, you ought to check some of them out.
I’ve watched almost all of them. Some of them more than once. Some of them more than twice. They are all good, but I’ll name my top ten.
First off, my undisputed favorite is the five-episode “O.J.: Made in America.”
Running almost eight hours, is a commitment to watch, but it is the absolute best TV you will ever experience. It helps explain a lot about a lot.
Following is the rest of my top ten, in no particular order.
“Pony Excess” chronicles the rise and fall of SMU football in the 1980s, which led to the program receiving the only death penalty ever handled down by the NCAA.
Spoiler alert: SMU broke quite a few major NCAA rules. Repeatedly.
“Silly Little Game” details the genesis of rotisserie baseball, and thus ultimately all fantasy sports, in a New York City restaurant in the early 1980s.
“The Real Rocky” profiles journeyman boxer Chuck Wepner who was the inspiration behind Sylvester Stallone’s movie franchise.
“You Don't Know Bo” relates the amazing career of Bo Jackson, which is all that really needs to be said.
“The U” is about the meteoric rise of the University of Miami Hurricane program in the 1980s.
“Catching Hell” does a great job of showing the tragic fate of Cub fan Steve Bartman who was unfairly vilified for doing what every fan tries to do, catch a foul ball.
“Requiem for the Big East” shows the formation, rise, and ultimate fall of the best basketball conference ever formed.
Think Georgetown, Villanova, St. John’s, UConn, Seton Hall, Syracuse.
“Of Miracles and Men” was almost my number one. It is yet another retelling of the 1980 Olympic hockey Miracle on Ice, which you have heard a million times, where the USA upset the USSR.
But this film tells it from the Russian perspective. It is an absolutely fascinating look at the game you thought you knew everything about.
“The Best That Never Was” is the story of running back Marcus Dupree who was probably the most sought-after high school football recruit in history.
His story details much of what has always been and is still wrong with big time college athletics: lots of adults worried about what is best for them as opposed to what is best for the teenage kids being recruited.
