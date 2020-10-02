Area conference saw a lot of close games and a blowout, while Conway Christian’s game was canceled.
In a battle between top 5 teams in Conway, the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats came out on top with a 39-37 win.
The high-scoring game left both teams with few punting opportunities in the shootout.
NLR jumped out early on a 37-yard rushing touchdown, which was subsequently answered on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Conway senior quarterback Ben Weese to senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon.
Both teams continued to keep pace with each other until the Charging Wildcats jumped out to a 25-14 lead with 1:20 to go before halftime.
Out of the break, Conway cut it down to four and then forced an NLR fumble on its ensuing possession.
That set up a 34-yard Wampus Cats field goal, which left Conway trailing 25-24.
The Charging Wildcats once again increased their lead on a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Bohannon returned the kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a hold.
Conway eventually punched it in, pulling within one once again.
The Wampus Cats forced NLR to punt for the first time early in the fourth quarter and turned it into seven points on a 27-yard touchdown pass, taking a 37-32 lead with 10 minutes left.
Just as it had all game, NLR answered on a 1-yard rushing touchdown, taking a 39-37 lead.
Conway had a final shot at the game after a blocked punt and an defensive pass interference call.
However, a Wampus Cats fumble sealed Conway’s fate.
The Wampus Cats travel Friday to Cabot.
The Greenbrier Panthers finally got back on track with a 49-21 win over Clarksville at home.
Panthers’ senior running back Trey Havens was a force all night as he put up his first of four touchdowns, this time on a 12-yard carry.
Havens added a 27-yarder for his second score of the game, leading to a 14-0 lead.
Clarksville cut the lead in half with a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Miles Castleman to junior fullback Bryce Buckner.
Greenbrier answered and brought the lead back out to 14 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cooper Wilcox to Havens.
Wilcox threw his second touchdown of the game, connecting with junior wide receiver Thatcher Strack, making the lead 28-7.
After backing up Clarksville down to its 2, Havens stripped the Clarksville ball carrier and ran into the end zone from two yards out for a 35-7 Greenbrier lead.
Greenbrier capped off the first half on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Wilcox to sophomore wide receiver Carter Mcelhany to close out the first half, which started the running clock for the second half with a 42-7 lead.
Clarksville scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half, while Greenbrier scored its final touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Wilcox to Mcelhany.
Greenbrier hosts Harrison next Friday.
The Vilonia Eagles played another close game Friday as they had to force a turnover with 22 seconds left in the game to get a chance to win.
After junior quarterback Austin Myers was intercepted by a Farmington defender, the Cardinals fumbled on the following play, which set up the Eagle offense four yards out.
Junior running back Seth Kirk punched it in for a 20-14 lead with 15 seconds left after a missed PAT.
A Vilonia interception sealed it.
Leading up to that score, Eagles sophomore defensive back Eli Mosier picked off Farmington junior quarterback Tate Sutton for an 85-yard pick six.
Farmington answered with a 33-yard field goal.
Vilonia then increased its lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kirk, taking a 14-3 lead.
Another Farmington field goal made the score 14-6.
Then an interception by Cardinals junior linebacker Caden Elsik was returned two yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was missed, tying the game at 14.
Vilonia now hosts Pea Ridge next Friday.
The Mayflower Eagles grabbed their first win of the season with a 30-22 win over Baptist Prep.
Mayflower took a 7-0 lead at the tail end of the first half, which Baptist Prep then tied with 10 seconds to go in the half.
Baptist Prep scored the next touchdown, taking a 14-7 lead before Mayflower tied it up.
A bad snap caused Mayflower to get two more points on a Baptist Prep safety, giving Mayflower a 16-14 lead.
It was a lead Mayflower never surrendered as it outscored Baptist Prep 14-8 for the remainder of the game.
Mayflower travels next Friday to Booneville.
Conway Christian did not play its scheduled game Friday night against Hector.
Quitman knocked off Johnson County Westside 33-26 Friday at home.
A 20-12 first half allowed the Bulldogs to stay in the lead despite being outscored 14-13 in the second half.
Quitman travels next Friday to Yellville-Summit.
