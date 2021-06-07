While this may not be the busiest time of the year for sporting events, sporting events at the professional level as well as others are in full swing.
What a relief it’s been that we’ve been able to witness sports across all levels being played once again.
About this time last summer, the MLB still hadn’t gotten started and NBA playoffs had not gotten started.
Sporting events were dormant, but over a year removed from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and both the NHL and NBA playoffs are currently in the second round of both playoffs.
And, for the MLB, some teams have already played 60 games as of this writing Monday, which was last year’s regular season total.
But alas, we are here and the pandemic seems to be on the downward slope.
A return to what we recognized as normal prior to the pandemic is starting to return and fan access to sporting events are increasing.
MLB teams are starting to open their stadiums up to 100 percent capacity, while the Canadian border was opened for the semifinals and Stanley Cup Finals of the NHL playoffs.
While games will certainly be played Monday, right now, the Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights are tied at 2-2 as are the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Elsewhere the Montreal Canadiens boast a 3-0 lead over the Winnipeg Jets, while the Carolina Hurricanes hold a 3-1 lead over the defending Cup champions.
While the Canadian teams have been relegated to play each other throughout the season because of the closed Canadian border, those teams have been placed on what would normally be the Western side of the Stanley Cup Playoff bracket.
Because of this, should Montreal finish off Winnipeg and then beat the winner of the Avalanche/Golden Knights series, the Stanley Cup final will feature two teams that normally play in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the NBA playoffs are also in the second round, or the Conference Semifinals.
The higher seeds from each series won in the first round with the exception of the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks beating the fourth-seeded New York Knicks.
Then, the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first round to the Phoenix Suns in six games.
LeBron James will not be seeking his fifth Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, which with the early playoff exit comes the idea that the Lakers roster will likely look different next year, save for a few players.
In the MLB, a trio of young, exciting stars are leading the league in home runs with Toronto Blue Jays second generation star Vlademir Guerrero, Jr. leading the league with 18 long balls, followed by fellow second generation star San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr., and Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna, Jr.
Though a bit older than that trio, Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker is tied with Tatis and Acuna with 17 long balls.
Several no-hitters have been thrown, whether you like the early season volume or not, and the MLB saying it will finally start cracking down on pitchers using substances to get more spin on their pitches.
Sticking with baseball, the NCAA baseball tournament is currently underway and the storyline, at least locally, is the No. 1 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.
Of course, again, this is being written Monday afternoon, prior to the Arkansas/Nebraska slated for Monday night in a win-or-go-home game.
It was a lot of fun to see the New Jersey Institute of Technology take so kindly to Fayetteville and Arkansas fans backing NJIT when the two schools weren’t competing against each other.
For soccer fans, the UEFA Champions League final wrapped up May 29, while the United States men’s soccer team just beat Mexico in the inaugural CONCACAF Nationals League Final.
Finally, exciting things are on the horizon locally.
UCA begins its transition into the ASUN Conference on June 30.
I hope to look back and recap UCA’s time in the Southland Conference and then looking ahead to what playing in the ASUN Conference will look like.
A few coaching changes are happening. In a couple cases, two have already happened.
In Mt. Vernon-Enola boys basketball’s case, coach Josh Zarlingo has accepted a job at Stuttgart and Drew Blocker was hired in his place.
Then, Little Rock Central assistant coach Troy Campbell was hired to take over as the head boys basketball coach at Vilonia after coach Jeremy Simon is going to devote his focus to girls basketball, which he coached at Wonderview before coming to Vilonia.
Finally, Hendrix is looking to hire a new baseball and softball coach.
Exciting things are happening in the world of sports.
