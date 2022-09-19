The Conway Christian Eagles fell to the Dierks Outlaws in a four-quarter battle by a score of 46-29.
Conway Christian found the end-zone on their first drive of the game when Jeryn Thomas connected with Lucas Corbin on 62-yard pass. Just a few plays later, the CCS defense would pick up a backwards pass for a scoop-and-score. This score extended the Eagles lead to 13-0 with 10:07 left in the first quarter.
After a solid kick return to midfield, Dierks would score a touchdown on a 4th down conversion from the CCS five-yard line. The two-point conversion attempt would be no good. Dierks would then force a fumble on the next Conway Christian possession. However, just two plays later, Dierks would turn the ball back over to the Eagles on a fumble.
CCS would take advantage of this opportunity with a Thomas touchdown run. Aaron Lovelace would run in the two-point conversion to push the Eagles’ lead to 21-6 with 14 second to go in the first quarter. Dierks would gamble again on 4th down, this time coming up short on a fake punt run.
After a CCS turnover on downs, Dierks would score a 42-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-14. Dierks’ defense would manage another stop. However, this led to a safety for the Eagles’ defense just before halftime. The halftime score was 23-14 in favor of CCS.
Dierks started with the ball after halftime and drove the field for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion, CCS led Dierks by a score of 23-22.
The Eagles would then be forced into their third turnover on downs of the game. Dierks would respond with another touchdown and two-point conversion to take their first lead of the game by a score of 30-23. In need of a big play, Cooper Johnson responded for the Eagles by taking the following kick-off to the end-zone for a touchdown. The extra point would be no good, leaving the score 30-29 in favor of Dierks with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
A 40-yard run would set up another touchdown for Dierks as they would also convert the two-point conversion. CCS would try to respond but would be forced into another turnover on downs by the Dierks defense.
After essentially draining the clock for most of the fourth quarter, Dierks would score one final touchdown on a 3-yard touchdown run. Dierks followed the score with a two-point conversion to extend their lead to 46-29. CCS would have would more chance but would fumble for the second time in the game.
Coach Justin Kramer discussed the positives of playing a senior laden Dierks team.
“I think that’s experience right there — they are a senior-heavy team," Kramer said. "Their (Dierks) guys have been in deep in the playoffs the last two seasons. They know how to finish games and I think that is something we are learning how to do. We knew they were good, and before we got to conference play, we kinda wanted to use this game as a measuring stick.”
Conway Christian will hit the road on Friday for their next game against Hector. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..
