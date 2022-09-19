The Conway Christian Eagles fell to the Dierks Outlaws in a four-quarter battle by a score of 46-29. 

Conway Christian found the end-zone on their first drive of the game when Jeryn Thomas connected with Lucas Corbin on 62-yard pass. Just a few plays later, the CCS defense would pick up a backwards pass for a scoop-and-score. This score extended the Eagles lead to 13-0 with 10:07 left in the first quarter.

