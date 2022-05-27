Admittedly, the last week or so, sports has seemingly taken a back seat not only because I was out of town for the back half of last week, but also because of the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas.
But, there are things to discuss with sports.
As I mentioned, I had to travel out of town last week because I had the honor of serving as best man at my best friend’s wedding.
He and his bride held their wedding in Alton, Illinois, a Rust Belt town of about 20,000 people just northwest of St. Louis across the Mississippi River, which is where his wife grew up.
Alton is a cool little town with a nice history, which is fun to learn about if you’re into that kind of thing, but it was nice to be in a place that was experiencing one of its teams in the playoffs.
St. Louis was a short drive away from Alton, so there is a pocket of people who are excited about the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
I don’t know that I’ve ever been in an area at the same time the local professional team is in the playoffs, but it was a fun time.
I’ve stated in a previous column that I’ve fallen back in love with hockey and have gone back to my favorite childhood team St. Louis Blues.
When I arrived May 19 to Alton, I was soon in search of a Blues hat and shirt, which was oddly hard to find something that I liked.
But, when I met up with my best friend at a sports bar called Regal Beagle, Blues merchandise lined the walls as did screens of the NHL Playoffs.
People came in wearing Blues jerseys, getting ready to watch that evening’s Game Two matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues.
It was nice to see that atmosphere, and I would have loved to stay, but we had to celebrate my friend getting married.
Thus, we met up with another groomsman and travel to Chesterfield, Missouri, to visit Top Golf.
There, we had a great time trying to win the two games we played, which I won and tied.
If one hasn’t been to Top Golf, it’s a fun time where you try to hit golf balls in large netted holes placed along a driving range.
There are monitors that tell you what you scored on a hit, when it wants to work, and then TVs which you can change channels to watch different events.
I had turned on the Blues/Avalanche game, which led to a conversation with the host of our bay where he and I discussed the evening’s game.
It was a great time experiencing people’s passion for something like that where in Arkansas people do get excited about different sporting events, but it doesn’t seem like it’s the same level.
Switching gears to something I came across this Thursday, was a Sports Illustrated affiliated story with the headline: ‘End of high school football has begun’.
The story reads more like a column where Kent Smith outlines why the end of high school football could have started.
The first talking point was about how Class 4A Fountain Lake was changing its football program to 8-man football.
He points to concussion-related health problems driving numbers down and diminishing budgets to allow for football to be an athletic focus as well as other sports being available.
While I do agree these points are reasons why numbers could be dropping because it has happened, I do think it may be a stretch to say that high school football is dying.
People have claimed baseball has been dying for years, but data suggests otherwise. According to statista.com, MLB’s revenue has gone up every year since 2001 with 2020 and 2021 being outliers, likely contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for football, there are reasons to be concerned about lowering numbers.
Just last year, locally, there were two teams that could have or possibly should have competed in 8-man football, but coaches said it didn’t make sense to transition to 8-man.
Sure, there are low number classes for certain schools, but there are classes that are coming up that could help boost those numbers.
In Fountain Lake’s case, coaches and administration likely looked at what class participation numbers were looking like and decided to make the transition.
There are other examples of Class 3A and 4A schools making the transition, but there are roughly 21 8-man football teams, which is quite a smaller number than the 16 teams at Class 6A, 19 teams at Class 6A, 33 Class 5A teams, 50 Class 4A schools, 44 Class 3A schools and 29 Class 2A schools.
We’ll see how everything shakes out in the coming years, but again, I do think it’s a bit premature to say the end of high school football has begun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.