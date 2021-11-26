Because I’ve taken some time off from work this week to use my allotted vacation time before the year ends, I haven’t been as in tune with things going on in the sports world.
My little family of my wife and our 8-month-old elected to go on a trip and I wanted my attention to be on them, so pardon the potential bad column.
But, what I have seen this week is reaction from fans about their team or game, and a lot of it is frustrating to see.
Ranging from making excuses to why teams lost, ripping officials and to complaining that their team is not blowing others out the way team should or has in the past.
As fans, we are reactionary to what happens on the field of play, but sometimes, we can go overboard.
I’ve tried to be more rational about these occurrences because ultimately, my day shouldn’t be ruined whether my favorite sports team wins or loses.
Of course, it does stick with me, but a lot of the time, because of my position with the Log Cabin, I’ve done more analyzing as to why my team wins instead of being upset about a loss or because they aren’t playing up to my standards.
Now, I will admit I’m extremely frustrated by the Chicago Cubs lack of being more competitive since they won the World Series in 2016, but that stems more from the fact that the front office recognized problems and did nothing to change it, while not developing any pitching for 10 years.
So, jumping into what I’ve seen this week which propels me to write this column.
As fans, when our team loses, we can point to the fact that the team’s dynamic players are hurt or officiating could be a problem, which I will expand on a bit more in a second.
A team will be hindered when their key players don’t play. In fact, if a key player is out for a long time, it can derail a season, so when fans start saying, “we lost because player ‘X’ is hurt,” it gets to a point of annoyance.
Coaches and players on the team don’t say in post game, “we lost because he wasn’t out there.”
They will likely recognize that not having that guy or girl out there hurt the team’s chances, but you’ll continuously hear “next man up.”
But, as fans, we don’t think of that too often.
Probably just as annoying or more so, blaming officials for why a team lost is an overwhelming excuse.
Though, I will agree that officials can turn a game because of a missed call, the point here is that we only see things from our perspective.
It happens all the time when watching a broadcast of a game.
You have a set of announcers and if they’re not constantly talking about your favorite team, you may think they are being biased toward the opposing team.
The same thing happens with officiating crews no matter the sport.
But, a post on social media about a high school football state playoff game in our state led me to writing this little bit.
I’ll be vague in the explanation, but what it came down to was a call that forced a team to lose when others felt it should have won.
But, just as likely, the opposing team said a play happened just prior to the missed game-winning play that could have voided out the final play entirely.
I didn’t see the game, but the two teams were separated by three points at the end of the game.
So, while the game could have gone another way, I don’t think we can get cameras and video replay at every single high school football game at this time.
The post mentioned that pro and college games have video replay and there’s no reason why we can’t have that at high school, but the reality is, most if not all schools provide their own stream, so while others may look like a high-quality stream, others may be more grainy to where you can’t clearly make out what happened on the play.
We’d have to get higher-definition cameras at every football-playing facility in the state, which I don’t see happening.
Also, I don’t see the AAA overturning a call that officials missed. No other sports entity overturns calls to where a different winner is declared. It’s kind of an oxymoron with the video replay and overturning a final score.
Finally, the biggest reason why I wanted to write this column is Alabama Crimson Tide fans being upset that ‘Bama isn’t blowing out teams like it had in the past.
This is a product of the evolution of success from a sports franchise.
Alabama has reached the point since Nick Saban has taken the helm that sects of fans are not happy with a win, but they want to blow fans out.
Now, not all fans are like this, but Saban has heard enough of this lately that he feels he needs to address it.
He essentially said, in a two-minute rant, that because of Alabama’s success over the past 15 years, the Crimson Tide are going to get everyone’s best game because they want to beat Alabama.
Something else Saban said, I think has a lot to do with what I’ve seen with UCA football this season and something that I’ve been asked several times throughout this season.
He said, “This is not professional football. These guys are not getting paid to be here. They’re representing you all. You should be proud and happy to support them and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude. And you know what else? Nobody wants to win worse than they do. Not me, not you… nobody wants to win more than the players that play. Nobody. And nobody feels worse than they do when they lose. Nobody.”
I bring up UCA because I’ve been asked multiple times throughout this season who from the coaching staff is getting fired.
It’s gotten to the point where this question has become exhausting and I hate answering it.
I’ve written columns this season about how the Bears have underachieved because they have in the eyes of many and that may be why this question has been asked so much.
But, I think this Saban quote applies to the Bears. Yes, this season was highly frustrating for a lot of people, but I would bet it’s not as frustrating for the fans as it is for the players and the coaching staff.
UCA played in a lot of close losses this season. The Bears had chances to win, but didn’t finish like they should.
But, this season could have been a lot different, but I don’t feel like the losses are for a lack of effort.
Either way, if someone or all the guys from this staff get let go, I would bet that every one of those guys in the locker room were not happy with how the season played out.
