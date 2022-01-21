The Pack is Back Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Hot Springs. Paul Farr has a strong rooting interest in both places.
Farr, 54, is a mega fan of the Green Bay Packers, who host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Divisional playoffs Saturday night. Farr also owns more than 100 horses, mostly in partnerships, including two entered Saturday afternoon at Oaklawn – Warrior’s Battle in the fifth race and Perfect Happiness in the eighth race, the $150,000 American Beauty Stakes for older female sprinters.
Farr’s game plan? Watch the races on a huge outdoor television from the “tailgate patio” of his townhouse in Green Bay’s Titletown district, then walk a block to iconic Lambeau Field to watch the Packers.
Farr resides in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles north of Philadelphia, but he’s originally from Green Bay and began attending Packers games as a child. Farr’s home is now a shrine to the team, with approximately 2,000 square feet in his basement remodeled to mimic the Packers locker room at Lambeau Field.
Among Farr’s most prized pieces of Packers memorabilia are game-used jerseys of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Don Hutson and cleats worn by player/coach Curly Lambeau, who co-founded the team in 1919.
Farr also said he has two rings from Super Bowl XXXI – Green Bay beat New England 35-21 in 1997 – an NFC championship ring from that season, team-themed watches and pendants from the 1920s and 1930s and team-signed footballs from the 1930s.
Farr’s collection of horses is growing, too. After dabbling in ownership roughly a decade ago, Farr began investing more heavily in 2019, initially as a partner (fractional ownership) through the nationally prominent Ten Strike Racing of co-founders Marshall Gramm and Arkansas native Clay Sanders.
Farr was already friends with Pennsylvania owner Michael Caruso, who, in partnership, campaigned 2018 and 2020 Eclipse Award winner Monomoy Girl. During a trip to Churchill Downs, Farr said he wanted to see Monomoy Girl at trainer Brad Cox’s barn. That meeting led to an introduction to Liz Crow, who is Ten Strike’s racing manager, and eventually Gramm and Sanders. Cox is also one of Ten Strike’s trainers.
Multiple stakes winners Whereshetoldmetogo and Grade 3 winner Lady Rocket were among the first horses Farr had with Ten Strike. Farr is now involved in numerous other partnerships, campaigning horses with the likes of Sol Kumin, West Point Thoroughbreds and Staton Flurry of Hot Springs.
Farr also races horses under his Titletown banner – Green Bay’s nickname is “Titletown” after winning an NFL record 13 world championships – and said he owns pieces of more than 120 overall.
Titletown Racing Stables already has been represented by four winners at the 2021-2022 Oaklawn meeting – Perfect Happiness (Dec. 12 allowance sprint), Warrior’s Battle (Dec. 5 maiden-claiming sprint and Jan. 7 starter/optional claiming sprint) and Magnolia Midnight (Jan. 15 allowance sprint).
Flurry co-owns Perfect Happiness, who is trained by Cox. Other partners in the Dallas Stewart-trained Magnolia Midnight include West Point Thoroughbreds. Warrior’s Battle is a 3-year-old half-sister to Warrior’s Charge, the millionaire multiple Grade 3 winner for Cox and Ten Strike. Farr doesn’t have a financial stake in Warrior’s Charge, but he was at Oaklawn for the horse’s victory in the $500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) in 2020.
Warrior’s Battle, co-owned by Ten Strike, was purchased for $50,000 at the 2019 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale. The daughter of Khozan, also trained by Cox, carried Farr’s Green Bay-themed silks Jan. 7 and was scheduled to be sold about a week later at Keeneland’s January Horses of All Ages Sale before being withdrawn.
Warrior’s Battle is the 3-1 program favorite for Saturday’s fifth race, a starter/optional claimer at 1 mile, which will mark her two-turn debut. Perfect Happiness (8-1) will be making her stakes debut in the 6-furlong American Beauty. The Packers, meanwhile, are 5 ½-point favorites.
Caldwell and Keith Teaming for Country Bros Stables
The ageless Rated R Superstar wasn’t the only noteworthy winner four-time Oaklawn leading owner Danny Caldwell had last Saturday.
Favored Call of Honor ($5.80) represented the first Oaklawn victory, and fourth overall, for Country Bros Stables, a 50-50 partnership between Caldwell and country music star Toby Keith. Caldwell and Keith, longtime friends, formed Country Bros Stables in 2021 and its first victory came Oct. 6 at Remington Park, home track of both Oklahoma owners. Call of Honor was the fourth Oaklawn starter for Country Bros Stables.
Caldwell said Country Bros Stables has seven horses in training, including five at Oaklawn with his longtime primary trainer, Federico Villafranco. The other two are at Sam Houston with Villafranco’s son, Martin, who recently went out on his own and saddled his first career winner, the Caldwell-owned She’sskysthelimit, Jan. 13. Country Bros Stables entered Thursday with four victories from 26 starts and purse earnings of $109,088, according to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization.
Caldwell was Oaklawn’s leading owner in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, parlaying numerous shrewd claims into 86 victories in Hot Springs during that span. Keith, as a breeder/owner, has been a major player nationally for many years through his Dream Walkin Farms, campaigning the likes of Grade 3 winners Smack and Cactus Ridge. Call of Honor was part of an entry Saturday with Dream Walkin’s Stud Puppy, who is trained by Hall of Famer Nick Zito.
Caldwell’s wife, Allison, designed the silks of Country Bros Stables, which feature a prominent rendering of Keith’s American flag-themed guitar. Allison Caldwell recorded her first career Oaklawn victory as an owner April 6, 2019.
Millionaire Rated R Superstar, a 9-year-old gelding, gave Danny Caldwell his second career Oaklawn stakes victory in last Saturday’s $150,000 Fifth Season for older horses. Caldwell claimed Rated R Superstar for $50,000 last January at Oaklawn.
