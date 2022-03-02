Over the years, the Central Arkansas men’s basketball program has been something that doesn’t warrant much attention.
At times since the Bears moved up from the Gulf South Conference of Division II to the Southland Conference of Division I in 2006, there has been some hope, but largely, fans have been treated to abysmal seasons.
Since 2006, there has been one season in which the Bears have finished about .500, which was the 2017-18 season where UCA finished 18-7 and 10-8 in the Southland.
That season’s Bears played in the College Basketball Invitational, beating Seattle in overtime in the opening round and then lost to fellow ASUN Conference member( at least for the time being) Jacksonville State.
That was UCA’s all-time leading scorer Jordan Howard’s senior season.
Since, it has been back to the misery, which led to a 5-19 season last year during the Bears’ final season in the Southland Conference.
Rylan Bergersen, DeAndre Jones, Khaleem Bennett all entered the transfer portal, while Hayden Koval entered the year prior.
The roster turnover from last year led to this year’s team which has seemingly brought the fans back to the Farris Center to watch the Bears.
I don’t really know where the change happened, but I’ve been writing about UCA basketball in some form for almost 10 years at this point.
I’ve never seen the crowds consistently arrive for men’s basketball like I have this year.
But, Tuesday night’s crowd was the best I’ve seen in my time covering the Bears.
Whether the crowd was drawn in from the marketing of a “Purple Out” or just simply the hype of a tournament game inside the Farris Center, it was energetic from the outset.
The student section that sat directly across from the UCA bench was in full force with guys painting “GO BEARS” across their torsos, and was chirping at the opposition since the student sections’ arrival.
Instead of the usual monotonous introduction of the opposing team, video packages played for both teams and the fans let Stetson hear it when its players were introduced and its video package played.
Sure, that’s to be expected, but this was different from the usual Farris Center crowd.
The pace of play early was energetic, which the crowd followed, but even when the Bears trailed by as many as 14 in the second half, the fans were still involved.
In fact, a Stetson team manager was involved in the ruckus as he acknowledged UCA’s student section as he was walking back to the Hatters’ bench after halftime and continued to gesture and talked back and forth when play resumed in the second half.
When the Bears started climbing back as Collin Cooper caught fire, the Farris Center erupted into one of the loudest atmosphere’s I’ve ever experienced inside the arena.
In the waning minutes of the game, the student section almost had to be restrained from moving closer to the court, which is something I’ve never witnessed in any game I’ve attended at the Farris Center.
Justin Acri, UCA men’s basketball’s play-by-play announcer and 103.7 The Buzz station manager and host of the mid-morning show, held a brief conversation with me and we agreed it was the best crowd we’ve seen in the arena.
When Cooper hit the go-ahead 3-pointer that put UCA up 74-73 with 9.6 seconds remaining in the game, the decibels likely reached about as high as they ever have inside the Farris Center.
Then, the wind was seemingly knocked out of the crowd when Jared Chatham fouled Christiaan Jones with 0.9 seconds left in the game.
The decibels were at an all-time high once again after Jones’ first missed free throw and then, the decibels climbed to another level when Jones missed the second free throw and there was no chance of putting up another shot in the remaining time left.
After a brief moment of celebration on the court, the Bears basketball players then ran to the student section and began celebrating with them for what seemed like an eternity.
The only people in the Farris Center that were not celebrating at this point was the Stetson basketball team.
It was a wild night with a fantastic atmosphere, which UCA coach Anthony Boone said postgame his players fed off of throughout.
This was without a doubt the best crowd at the Farris Center I’ve seen, and though it is disappointing that there isn’t another home game, this team is sure to bring out the crowd when play resumes next season.
Of course, all this is to say that it was a conference postseason game, which I am in huge favor of.
The idea of writing this column had already been running through my head, but a Tweet I saw Wednesday morning that said something along the lines of “this was so much better playing in front of a near-empty arena in Katy, Texas.”
The Tweet of course refers to the Southland Conference’s postseason basketball venue.
Though I never made it down to Katy, postseason conference tournament games in any sport should be played in higher-seeded arenas.
This was a showcase of what could be achieved by a fanbase if games like this occur.
But, man, what a night of basketball.
