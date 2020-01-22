Faulkner County basketball continued Tuesday with every team back in action.
Neither Conway basketball team could escape Fort Smith with a win as both teams fell to Fort Smith Northside.
The girls fell to the Northside girls 75-56 and the boys lost a close one 54-51.
Conway will return home as they host Little Rock Central.
The Mayflower boys, however, picked up a conference win with a 68-57 over Jacksonville Lighthouse, while the score from the girls game was not reported at press time.
Mayflower travels Friday to Central Arkansas Christian.
Both Conway Christian teams picked up wins Tuesday at home with the girls picking up a 49-44 win over South Side (Bee Branch), while the boys earned a mercy rule win over South Side (Bee Branch) 63-30.
Conway Christian travel Friday to Nemo Vista.
Both St. Joseph teams scored victories over Nemo Vista as the boys beat Nemo Vista 58-55 and the girls won 44-36.
St. Joseph travels Friday to Quitman.
Guy-Perkins split its games against Timbo on Tuesday as the boys lost 84-73 and the girls won 61-30.
The Thunderbirds travel Friday to Shirley.
Those Shirley teams didn’t fare well against Mt. Vernon-Enola as both Warhawks teams picked up wins with the girls winning 65-44 and the boys won 77-45.
Mt. Vernon-Enola travels Friday to West Side.
