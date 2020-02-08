Friday night conference action was not too kind to Faulkner County teams as several teams took losses.
In Fort Smith, the Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Cats picked up wins against Southside as the boys won 71-32 and the girls won 70-29.
Both teams return home Tuesday to play North Little Rock.
The Greenbrier Panthers and Lady Panthers couldn’t get it done at home Friday night as both fell to Russellville. The girls lost a close one 58-57 and the boys fell 65-51.
Both teams travel Tuesday to Little Rock to take on Little Rock Christian.
The Vilonia Eagles basketball teams split on the road at Alma as the boys fell 82-77 and the girls won 59-42 .
Both Vilonia teams host Beebe on Tuesday.
The Mayflower Eagles teams also split their games against Glen Rose with the boys winning 45-41 and the girls lost 48-47.
Both Eagles teams host Episcopal on Tuesday.
Conway Christian got swept at Quitman with the boys losing 77-64 and the girls losing 62-33.
CCS hosts Des Arc on Tuesday.
St. Joseph boys and girls split their games with Des Arc as the boys won 68-37 and the girls lost a close one 59-58.
St. Joseph travels Tuesday to Morrilton to take on Sacred Heart. Guy-Perkins was off Friday, but returns to action Tuesday at home against Clinton.
Mt. Vernon-Enola had a good night as both teams beat Rural Special with the boys winning 76-30 and the girls won 55-46.
The Warhawks host Quitman on Tuesday.
