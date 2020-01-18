Another round of high school conference basketball was on the slate Friday as all Faulkner County teams were back in action.
Both Conway teams picked up wins over Cabot on the road as the Lady Cats beat Cabot 58-48 and the boys won 64-55.
Both Conway teams face tough matchups Tuesday as they travel to Fort Smith to take on Northside.
Greenbrier played a pair of close contests in northwest Arkansas as the Greenbrier girls took a low-scoring affair 32-31 and the boys lost 54-51 to Siloam Springs.
Greenbrier travels across the county Tuesday to take on rival Vilonia.
Mayflower traveled Friday to Little Rock to take on Episcopal.
The boys game didn’t have a score as the girls lost 48-41.
Mayflower hosts Jacksonville Lighthouse on Tuesday.
Conway Christian was also on the road Friday as the boys notched their first conference win, beating Des Arc 47-32.
The girls fell 75-55 to Des Arc.
The Eagles host South Side (Bee Branch) on Tuesday.
Both Guy-Perkins teams continued their struggles on the season as both dropped road contests to Concord.
The girls lost 64-30 and the boys lost 59-31.
Guy-Perkins hosts Timbo on Tuesday.
Both Mt. Vernon-Enola squads traveled Tuesday to Wonderview and picked up a pair of wins.
The Lady Warhawks won 54-45 and the Warhawks won 61-54.
Mt. Vernon-Enola hosts Shirley Tuesday.
