The top three girls teams in Class 2A are all from Faulkner County.
The third Arkansas Sports Media basketball poll was released Monday with four teams from the Faulkner County area being represented in then polls.
Mt. Vernon-Enola is ranked first in Class 2A. The Lady Warhawks are 20-3 after winning their own tournament last week, beating No. 3 Conway Christian in the finals. The Lady Eagles are 13-5. Quitman is ranked second at 13-2 after falling to Southside Batesville in the finals of the Goldfish Classic in Lonoke on Saturday.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats retain the top spot in the Overall and Class 6A polls. Conway is 13-2 on the season. The Lady Wampus Cats suffered their second loss of the season to Duncanville, Texas, in the finals of the Sandra Meadows Classic on Friday in Duncanville. The Lady Wampus Cats were ranked 11th by ESPN while Duncanville was ranked 15th. That poll was released Dec. 20.
1. Conway
2. North Little Rock
3. Cabot
4. Greenwood
5. Farmington
6. Springdale Har-Ber
7. Bentonville
8. West Memphis
9. Tie: Nashville
Tie: Bergman
1. Conway
2. North Little Rock
3. Cabot
4. Springdale Har-Ber
5. Bentonville
1. Greenwood
2. West Memphis
3. Nettleton
4. Russellville
5. Benton
1. Farmington
2. Nashville
3. Morrilton
4. Heber Springs
5. Star City
1. Bergman
2. Lamar
3. Salem
4. Episcopal Collegiate
5. Dover
1. Mt. Vernon-Enola
2. Quitman
3. Tie: Conway Christian
Tie: Mansville
5. Riverside
1. Mammoth Spring
2. Norfolk
3. Bradley
4. Dermott
5. Wonderview
1. Jonesboro
2. Tie: LR Central
Tie: Blytheville
4. Bentonville West
5. North Little Rock
6. Springdale
7. Bentonville
8. Farmington
9. Lake Hamilton
10. Marion
1. Jonesboro
2. LR Central
3. Bentonville West
4. North Little Rock
5. Springdale
1. Lake Hamilton
2. Marion
3. Greene Co. Tech
4. Pine Bluff
5. Russellville
1. Blytheville
2. Farmington
3. LR Christian
4. Dardanelle
5. Magnolia
1. Bergman
2. Lisa Academy North
3. Baptist Prep
4. Manila
5. Osceola
1. Sloan-Hendrix
2. Rector
3. Fordyce
4. Marianna
5. Tie: Marshall
Tie: Lavaca
1. County Line
2. The New School
3. Marked Tree
4. Nevada
5. Concord
