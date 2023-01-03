x

Conway's Alexis Cox if fouled while going to the basket against Marion last month. The Lady Wampus Cats retained the top spot in the Arkansas Sports Media high school girls basketball poll. Conway is 13-2 entering its game Tuesday night against Little Rock Southwest.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The top three girls teams in Class 2A are all from Faulkner County.

The third Arkansas Sports Media basketball poll was released Monday with four teams from the Faulkner County area being represented in then polls.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.