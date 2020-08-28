These are the final scores for opening football games in schools across Faulkner County. Vilonia didn’t play this week. Conway Christian played a benefit game against Dierks on Mission Field.
Vilonia will play its first game Sept. 4 against Greene County Tech at Phillip Weaver Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Conway Christian will play its regular season opener Sept. 4 against Baptist Prep. The away-game will kick off at 7 p.m.
Greenbrier vs. Beebe
Greenbrier thumps Beebe 55-6.
Mayflower vs. Central Arkansas Christian:
Mayflower falls to Central Arkansas Christian 20-34.
Quitman vs. Two Rivers:
Quitman shuts out Two Rivers 59-0.
