Recently, the Arkansas Activities Association released its 2019 high school football all-state teams for each classification.
Between Conway, Greenbrier, Vilonia and Conway Christian, 12 from Faulkner County were selected to the all-state teams with Mayflower failing to appear on the list.
Conway led the way with five selections, followed by Vilonia’s four, Greenbrier’s two and Conway Christian’s one.
Conway’s selections were junior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon, senior defensive lineman Terrian Harris, senior kicker Will Hogue, senior linebacker Reed Hughes and senior offensive lineman Robert Scott.
Bohannon had a strong junior season, finishing with 746 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 52 catches. He also ran for 281 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries.
Harris was a monster in the backfield for opposing coaches as he registered a 7A-leading 15 sacks.
Hogue kicked through 62 total points this season, averaging 5.2 per game.
He struggled with accuracy, making seven of 16 attempts, but his seven makes led the 7A by two made field goals.
Hughes was all over the field for the Wampus Cats as he registered 170 tackles, which led the 7A by 43 total tackles.
Hughes’ total was third in the state overall.
Scott, a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman committed to Ole Miss, helped anchor a Conway rushing attack that finished second in total rushing behind Har-Ber.
The Wampus Cats collectively ran for 2,276 total yards this season.
Greenbrier’s selections were senior wide receiver/linebacker Ryan Barnard and senior wide receiver/cornerback Bryce Morehart.
Barnard played both sides of the ball, registering 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches on offense, while registering 80 tackles with two sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries on defense.
Morehart also played both sides and registered 281 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 catches on offense, while registering 23 tackles and one interception.
Vilonia’s selections are senior do-everything Tyler Moran, senior running back Draven Smith, senior free safety/wide receiver Nick Lewis and senior defensive end/tight end Jayden Wimberly.
Moran was a bit of a Swiss Army Knife for the Eagles this season as he came out of the backfield, took snaps as a quarterback, caught several passes as a wide receiver and played defense.
Moran’s primary position of success was as a wide receiver where he caught 49 passes for 838 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He also ran for three touchdowns on 231 yards on 22 carries.
Smith was a workhorse out of the backfield for Vilonia, running for a 5A high 2,149 yards and 29 touchdowns on 220 carries.
Lewis played some at receiver but he really shined as a safety for the Eagles, grabbing six interceptions to go along with 46 total tackles.
Wimberly found himself in the backfield several times, registering 12 tackles for loss as well as six sacks.
Conway Christian’s lone representative is senior lineman Beau Stevenson.
Stevenson’s stats weren’t available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.