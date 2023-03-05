What a year it’s been, so far, for girls basketball in Faulkner County.
Four of the nine basketball-playing schools will be represented in the Arkansas Activities Association Finals at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs this week.
Conway will play fellow 6A-Central rival North Little Rock for the Class 6A state championship Friday at noon. Conway swept North Little Rock during the regular season.
The Lady Wampus Cats are led by Stanford signee Chloe Clardy, Auburn signee Savannah Scott, as well as Emorie Bohanon, Alexis Cox, Kaidyn Beckwith and Kamille Brown.
Conway’s last state championship came in 2014.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles will play Greenwood in the Class 5A state championship game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Eagles are led by their lone senior Bailey Sims, as well as Sidni Middleton, Kinley Mears and Maddie Mannion.
The Lady Eagles will be going for their first state championship since 2009.
In a battle of Faulkner County teams, Conway Christian will play Mt. Vernon-Enola for the Class 2A title Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
This will be a rubber match of sorts. Mt. Vernon-Enola beat Conway Christian in the finals of a tournament at Mt. Vernon-Enola in December. In fact, it was Conway Christian’s last loss.
The Lady Eagles got a measure of revenge two weeks ago, beating the Lady Warhawks in the finals of the 2A-Central Region Tournament at Sloan-Hendrix HIgh School.
Conway Christian is led by Harding signee Josie Williams, who scored 44 points in her team’s win over Hector in the semifinals.
Mt. Vernon-Enola is led by Dessie McCarty, who is a threat inside or out.
Conway Christian won its only state championship in 2010 under current Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft.
The Lady Warhawks have never won a state title.
When I took over as sports editor of the Log Cabin in July, I knew the Lady Wampus Cats would be the top team in the area and the state. I had no idea how good the other teams would be. Granted, a lot of my time and focus has been on the national-ranked Lady Wampus Cats. But with the help of coaches Trey Lynch, Adam Carlton and Jeremy Simon, I’ve been able to cover, in some form or fashion, Conway Christian, Mt. Vernon-Enola and Vilonia much of the season.
These young ladies and their coaches will be ready for the opportunity that presents them this week in Hot Springs. And I can’t wait to tell the stories of these games through my writing and photography.
The plan this week is to have preview stories on the Conway and Vilonia games in Thursday’s edition and a preview of the Conway Christian-Mt. Vernon-Enola game on Friday. Coverage of the Conway and Vilonia games will appear in Saturday’s paper. Coverage of the Conway Christian-Mt. Vernon-Enola game will appear in the Tuesday, March 14, edition.
While we have spring sports going on, these basketball games and features will take precedence. Luckily, I’ve had some good luck with the soccer, baseball and softball coaches at Conway High School and will have some of that coverage sprinkled in this coming week.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
