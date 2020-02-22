The second induction class of the Faulkner County Sports Hall of Fame has been announced with induction ceremonies slated for April 25 at the Chinatown Restaurant in Conway.
The hall of fame dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with the induction ceremonies slated for 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Each school in Faulkner County will have one person inducted in the second induction class.
Members of the Arkansas Sports Club voted on the second Faulkner County Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 10.
Votes were verified by the board of directors on Feb. 11.
This year’s inductees include: Bobby Tiner (University of Central Arkansas), Bob Courtway (Hendrix College), Jim Herring (Central Baptist College), Ken Stephens (Conway), Chris Kordsmeier (St. Joseph), Jacob Wood (Conway Christian), Henry Beard (Pine Street), Tommy Reed (Greenbrier), Charles Ruple (Vilonia), Brent Stallings (Mayflower), Ashley Hutchcraft (Guy-Perkins) and Rusty Noggle (Mt. Vernon-Enola).
Individual tickets are $30, a table of six is $150, a table of eight is $180 and a table of 10 is $210.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 501-733-4011 or 501-327-6613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.