Wins were raining down for Faulkner County basketball teams on Friday night.
Both Conway teams beat Bryant at home with the Lady Cats winning 63-50 and the boys winning 55-51.
Conway travels Tuesday to Fort Smith to take on Southside.
The Greenbrier girls lost at home to Greenwood 77-43, while the boys beat the Bulldogs 56-48.
Greenbrier hosts Russellville on Tuesday.
Both Vilonia teams picked up wins Friday as the girls beat Siloam Springs 61-32, while the boys also picked up a 60-46 win.
Vilonia travels Friday to Alma.
Mayflower scored victories Friday as the girls beat Baptist Prep on the road 54-46 and the boys won a nail-biter 58-57.
Mayflower hosts Harmony Grove on Tuesday.
Conway Christian split a pair of games against Pangburn as the girls won 66-57, while the boys fell 81-51.
Conway Christian hosts White County Central Central on Monday.
St. Joseph also picked up a pair of wins as the girls beat South Side (Bee Branch) 61-53, while the boys won 44-38.
St. Joseph hosts Pangburn on Monday.
Guy-Perkins wasn’t as lucky as the other county teams as the girls fell 73-32 to Sacred Heart, while the boys fell 63-20 to Sacred Heart.
Guy-Perkins hosts Mt. Vernon-Enola on Tuesday.
The Warhawks from MVE picked up wins over Timbo in a 72-30 win in the girl’s game, while the boys won 72-46.
