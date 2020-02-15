Valentine’s Day was, in large part, kind to Faulkner County basketball teams as several left Friday action happy with wins.
Both Vilonia basketball teams continued strong conference play with the Vilonia girls coming away with a 62-60 win at Greenwood.
The Eagle boys put some distance between them and the Greenwood boys, coming away with a 62-51 win.
Vilonia travels Tuesday to Greenbrier.
The Greenbrier Panthers split a pair of games with Siloam Springs in northwest Arkansas with the girls losing a close one, 41-38, and the boys coming away with a 55-49 victory.
Greenbrier hosts Vilonia on Tuesday.
Mayflower came away with convincing wins Friday with the girls racing away with a 54-13 victory at Jacksonville Lighthouse, while the boys won 70-51.
Conway Christian and Guy-Perkins matched up for an intra-county battle with the two teams splitting those games.
In the girls’ half of the doubleheader, the Lady Eagles won 73-32, while the Thunderbirds took the boys’ half with a 64-50 win at Guy-Perkins.
St. Joseph had a pair of blowout wins with the girls completely demolishing Ozark Catholic Academy 50-9, while the boys beat OCA 54-24.
Finally, Mt. Vernon-Enola took a pair of games from Brinkley on the road Friday with the Lady Warhawks winning 57-55 and the boys winning 65-56.
Mayflower, Conway Christian, St. Joseph, Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon-Enola are now heading to district tournaments.
