Tuesday night was a difficult one around the county as several Faulkner teams dropped conference matchups.
Conway’s boys team couldn’t get past North Little Rock as a disparaging fourth quarter led to the loss.
The Conway girls, however, had little issues with the Charging Wildcats in a 76-47 win over North Little Rock.
Both Conway travel to Cabot on Friday.
Vilonia continued strong play as bot teams picked up wins over Beebe on the road.
The Lady Eagles won the second and fourth quarters to propel them to a 64-48 victory.
The boys had a strong first half to pick up a 69-46 win over Beebe.
Both Vilonia teams will host Greenwood on Friday.
The Mayflower boys picked up a 53-37 over Glen Rose after having a 29-14 first half.
The Mayflower girls score wasn’t reported as of press time Wednesday.
Mayflower travels Friday to Little Rock to take on Episcopal.
Conway Christian didn’t have much to smile about either as Quitman picked up wins over the CCS boys and girls.
Quitman’s boys beat the Eagles 79-58 on Tuesday at CCS.
The Quitman girls also picked up a win over the Lady Eagles with a 53-28 score.
Conway Christian travels to Des Arc on Friday.
Guy-Perkins was also on the wrong side of the coin as both Thunderbirds teams lost.
The girls lost to West Side 68-35, while the boys lost 95-45 on the road.
Guy-Perkins travels Friday to Concord.
Both Mt. Vernon-Enola teams also lost Tuesday to Concord as the boys fell 54-45 and the girls lost 60-48.
Mt. Vernon-Enola travels Friday to Wonderview.
