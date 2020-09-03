Meeting for the first time since the 6A State Tournament, the Fayetteville Lady Bulldogs once again swept the Lady Cats in straight sets (25-13, 25-18, 25-19) Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Fayetteville ended Conway’s season in the quarterfinals of the state tournament with a 32-30, 25-21 25-13 straight-set win and then fell to Bentonville 3-1 in the semi-final round.
Lady Bulldog seniors Perry Flannigan and Rosana Hicks were thorns in the Lady Cats’ side, recording 15 and 11 kills, respectively.
Senior Gracyn Spresser and sophomores Ahsley Ruff and Brooke Rockwell each recorded double-digit digs with Spresser leading the team with 12 and Ruff and Rockwell both recording 10.
Sophomore Kennedy Phelan recorded a match-high 32 assists.
Conway was led by Kennedi Wyrick’s eight kills and nine digs, while Olivia Wiedower recorded 11 assists.
Darci Burris had three aces, Karis Scott tied Wyrick in digs and Kaylon Neal added three blocks.
“Fayetteville is an extremely talented team and we knew that going into the match,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We tried to adjust our line up to make our block stronger against some of their strong hitters but fell short.
“I felt like our girls stepped up in the second and third sets and we had some ups and downs offensively and actually had a lead in the third set. We just had a hard time getting over the hump and some of our weaknesses were exposed. It is always good to play teams from the west conference because that is who we match up with in the state tournament bracket. We will work on our block, break down game film, look at stats (Wednesday), and focus on Thursday against LR Southwest.”
Conway’s junior varsity teams were more fortunate against Fayetteville as both picked up wins.
The Lady Cats JV A team dropped the first set to the Lady Bulldogs JV A squad 25-10.
An intense second set, which Conway won by just two points 28-26 tied up the match before the Lady Cats took the third set 16-14.
Peyton Sedlacek and Saniyah Rippond each recorded eight kills, while Kenley Jordan and Emma Frazier tied with 12 assists each.
Frazier recorded three aces, while Kendrick got 16 digs and Laney Kellybrew had one block.
The Conway JV B team quickly put the Fayetteville JV B team away with 25-14 and 15-19 set victories.
Kendrick finished with five kills, Frazier dished out 16 assists, Jordan recorded three aces, while Sedlacek had six digs. Anne Kate Saxton added two blocks in the win.
“Our JV teams did a great job tonight,” Crow said. “Our JV B team played well. We were able to allow some of the girls to try some different positions that they may have to step in and play this year. Our JV A team had a great come back after being down the first set and pushed hard at the end to come through with a victory. I was very proud of them for the fight and determination.”
The Lady Cats travel to newly opened Little Rock Southwest to begin 6A Central Conference play Thursday.
