February has often been called the worst month in sports.
High school and college football are in the rearview mirror.
The Super Bowl will be held Feb. 2, so the NFL will be gone till fall.
Major League Baseball has not yet started.
College baseball will begin, but honestly, it is way too cold to enjoy a game. Holler back at me in April.
College basketball fans are still waiting on March Madness.
The NHL and NBA regular seasons are seemingly never-ending, and many fans don’t really get too interested until the playoffs start.
However, this year’s NBA regular season is as compelling as it has been in a long, long time.
If you want to see what a dynasty collapsing looks like, Golden State is Exhibit A.
After making five straight NBA Finals appearances, and winning it three times, the Warriors currently have the worst record in basketball.
What is different this year is that they lost three of the very best players in the league. Kevin Durant left in free agency during the offseason.
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are both out with serious injuries.
For the first time in a long time, the NBA title hunt is wide open.
There are about a half-dozen teams with serious designs on winning it all, while there are about that many more who could conceivably end up in the NBA Finals.
NBA all-stars, and general managers, know that it takes two, maybe three, elite level players to win a title.
So, the top players have been joining together on a handful of teams to form squads that are able to be in the championship hunt come June.
Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning league MVP and is putting up numbers to repeat.
The 25-year-old “Greek Freak” is on track to establish himself as the best player in the world.
But 35-year-old LeBron James may not yet be quite ready to give up that crown.
Now paired with fellow superstar Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, Lebron is leading the NBA in assists and the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference.
Now that LeBron is playing on the west coast, his games often start late here in the Central Time Zone.
So a frequent nighttime ritual of mine has been dozing off watching the Lakers.
Houston’s James Harden is averaging an astounding 36 points per game and is trying to become the only guy not named Wilt Chamberlin to average 40 or better in a season.
Back to the Super Bowl.
As a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan, I just cannot make myself root for San Francisco.
But I am rooting for 49er linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
The rookie from Arkansas has made a big impact this year. I’d be thrilled for him if he got a Super Bowl ring.
But I think Kansas City will win, and win big.
The Niner defense is really good, but Patrick Mahomes is a once-in-a-generation talent.
The way he plays quarterback is redefining the position in an era where it has already been redefined.
I can’t wait to watch the game.
