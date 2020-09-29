Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Ellie Feng as the October First Tee Character Development program Participant of the Month.
Ellie attends ninth grade at Conway High School and is the daughter of Zhidan Feng and Yu Sun.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Ellie demonstrates the program’s core values, and has become a leader to the other participants,” Taylor said. “Ellie has also worked hard improving her golf skills, and recently made the high school golf team.”
Ellie has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is making friends, having fun and playing the different games during class each week,” Ellie said. “Since being in the program I have had to overcome many challenges while developing golf skills, like making bad contact, gripping my clubs incorrectly, and having a bad swing. However, after practicing over and over, I have improved on each golf skill.”
Ellie’s parents have seen positive changes since their daughter started the program.
“We’ve noticed that she has had many improvements in different aspects,” Yu said “She has gained more sportsmanship and shows stronger perseverance. She shows more patience in practice and is eager to learn new skills to improve her technique. She loves to attend the First Tee classes, even when she is tired or when the weather is very hot. These characteristics also have a very positive impact on her other activities.”
Ellie is currently at Birdie level where she is focusing on goal setting, golf skills and the First Tee Nine Healthy habits.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is proud to offer free after school programming that meets from 3:45 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday at the Arkansas Golf Center.
After school programming will be limited to ten participants per session.
Participants can register for programming and find out more our Community Service, Inc. by going to its website csiyouth.com/the-first-tee/
Community Service is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) youth and family services organization.
Its mission is to be a leader in providing quality services to youth and their families that will empower them to attain success in their homes, schools, careers and communities.
To find out more about its programs find it online at csiyouth.com
