Sometimes field goals are all you need to win a football game.
When Dallas beat Green Bay in 1996 by the score of 21-6, the Cowboys did not get to 21 the traditional way, amassing three different touchdowns/PAT combos worth seven points each.
Instead, they kicked seven field goals.
In 1985, Conway High traveled to North Little Rock to take on a really good Northeast Charger team.
The Wampus Cats came out on top 3-0, as Steve Strange, Jr. made a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter for the game’s only score.
Field goals will always be an important part of football, especially last second kicks to win a game.
But I wonder if coaches might start to rethink their use a little.
In the recent college semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State, the Buckeyes dominated early, going up 16-0 midway through the second quarter, on a touchdown and three field goals.
But it could have, and should have, been a bigger lead. Two of those kicks came after the Buckeyes were inside the 5-yard line, but could not punch it in.
Touchdowns in those situations would have made it 24-0, and that quite likely would have been too big a hole for Clemson to dig out of.
As it was, the Tigers did come back to win 29-23.
In last weekend’s NFL playoff game, Buffalo used one touchdown and three field goals to go up 16-0 over Houston midway through the third quarter.
The Bills managed just another late field goal, and the Texans won 22-19.
I understand why coaches usually kick it instead of going for it on fourth down. It’s the safer choice.
Coaches are rarely criticized for taking the points. But if the coach goes for it and fails to convert, well, then the second guessing begins.
Those last two games I described above are of course just a couple of anecdotal examples.
I could easily fill an entire column describing games won by field goals, like the first two I mentioned.
But I wonder if in today’s rapidly evolving game of football, with its emphasis on high-powered, quick-strike offense, if kicking field goals can keep up with all those touchdowns the other team is scoring?
Switching gears on Jan. 31, the newest members of the Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame will be featured at Buzz Bolding Arena when the Conway High basketball teams host Bryant.
The inductees will be introduced between games.
The class of 2020 consists of Raymond Bright, Joe Graham, Justin Hargis, Rick Kersey, Mary Michael Maggio Witherell and Austin Sullivan.
All living members plan on attending, except for Maggio, who lives out of state.
She works for her alma mater, serving as director of operations for the Texas A&M golf programs.
Bright passed away in 2008 and will be represented his widow Doretta.
So, come out and say hello to an old friend, or to meet a few Conway High legends.
And you never know, you might even get to see a future Wampus Cat Hall of Famer, as both the current boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are pretty good.
